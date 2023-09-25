Actually, the German Moto2 team with Sandro Cortese wanted to become world champion in the second year (2014) at the latest. The current duo is in 19th and 21st place, and now the team is also losing its World Championship favourite Sasaki.

Dramatic setback for the long-suffering German Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP team: Ayumu Sasaki, after his second place on Sunday at the Indian GP in the Moto3 World Championship with 173 points only 1 point behind the two world championship leaders Dani Holgado and Jaume Masiá, who both have 174 points on their account, will not ride for the German Moto2 team in the coming season.

This is because the two-time MotoGP winner, despite all the persuasions of team owner Peter Öttl, is about to switch to the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp team, which saw Spaniard Manuel Gonzalez (he started from 16th on the grid) finish a strong fifth on Sunday. Apparently the fast Japanese rider thought he had a better chance of success in the Italian team, which is run by the VR46 squad and paid for by Yamaha, than with the German racing team, which has only two GP wins in eleven years (with Tom Lüthi and Jonas Folger), although it is said to have the biggest budget in the Moto2 paddock.

In recent years, riders like Tom Lüthi and Tony Arbolino in the Liqui-Moly team have repeatedly complained about the quality of their crew chiefs. Finally, Marcel Schrötter did not sign a new contract for 2023 either.

The team then thought that the new Moto2 European champion Lukas Tulovic could fill this gap, but he is just as overstretched in the 2023 World Championship as he was in 2029 at Kiefer Racing.

The dismal interim World Championship standings of the German Moto2 team after 13 of 20 races: 19th Darryn Binder with 22 points. 21st Lukas Tulovic with 12 points.

The German Liqui-Moly Husqvarna team, which is apparently too tight on rider salaries, must now take what is left on the transfer market and start the 2024 World Championship with 18-year-old Moto2 World Championship leader Senna Agius, who lacked the necessary speed in his eight appearances so far and remained without points. He will now replace Tulovic (broken collarbone) in Japan as well.

In addition, the Husqvarna Factory Team has not yet found a reasonable replacement and team-mate for Collin Veijer in the Moto3 World Championship.

One can imagine that Pierer Mobility AG, which runs highly successful teams for GASGAS and KTM with Jorge "Aspar" Martinez, Aki Ajo and Tech3 and is spoilt for success, will not watch the happenings in Memmingen forever.

The Moto2 World Championship riders at Liqui Moly

2013: Sandro Cortese

2014: Sandro Cortese

2015: Sandro Cortese

2016: Sandro Cortese, Jonas Folger

2017: Sandro Cortese, Marcel Schrötter

2018: Marcel Schrötter, Xavi Vierge

2019: Marcel Schrötter, Tom Lüthi

2020: Marcel Schrötter, Tom Lüthi

2021: Marcel Schrötter, Tony Arbolino

2022: Marcel Schrötter, Jeremy Alcoba

2023: Darryn Binder, Lukas Tulovic

2024: Darryn Binder, Senna Agius