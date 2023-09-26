India GP debut: In the end enthusiasm instead of scepticism

SPEEDWEEK.com photographer Ronny Lekl travelled to the Indian GP with his Saxon colleague Steve Wobser. There were many reservations and scepticism, which soon turned into enthusiasm.

What excitement has there been in the run-up to the Grand Prix at the impressive Buddh International Circuit? The whole paddock was worried about bureaucracy, about visas, about the problematic food and other conditions in this distant, unknown country. Many questions were on our minds.

- What will the track be like?

- Will there be the necessary security?

- Will everything work out with the entry?

- Will we get out of there healthy at all or will we spend most of the time in the toilet?

- What about dangerous animals? It was announced that the route would be full of snakes.

- This will be the most expensive Grand Prix of the year, we were told.

- Shuttle services would be extremely expensive, rental cars could not be insured for foreigners.

To cut a long story short: Except for the chaos with the visa issue, it was exactly as one expects a trip and a stay in such countries. Things are a little different, but in the end everything works out. For me, as I'm sure for many others involved, it was the craziest Grand Prix ever.

I haven't heard of any cancellations due to stomach problems. Apart from monkeys and squirrels, there were no other animals to be seen on the track. No snakes either, just fine.

For the teams, it may well have been the most expensive Grand Prix of the year. Costs for shuttles, hotels and the consulting costs due to the bureaucratic madness with the taxation of the proportionate driver salaries etc.. That adds up to a lot. Not to mention the bureaucratic effort that has to be made in advance. Sometimes the question arises as to who is lining their pockets. For us media people, the costs were kept within reasonable limits. An Indian Uber taxi to the route costs an average of € 3 - hotel around € 300 for the whole weekend. Dinner for € 5 to € 10. So everything is affordable.

The visa chaos will certainly not happen again next year. In the end, it would have been enough to just get a tourist visa and everything would have been fine. Whether that also applies to the drivers or other key people from the paddock, I can hardly judge. They certainly won't make such a fool of themselves again with what they've done so far.

Like everywhere else, when you do an event like this for the first time, a lot of things go wrong and you can learn a lot from it. It will be the same here. Next year, many things will work better.

The Indians are definitely making a lot of effort. There was even a buffet lunch at the Media Centre. For the most part unthinkable in Europe.

This Grand Prix brought out everything:

- Late sessions because the marshals weren't ready.

- Red flags because of the expected mass crashes in the first corner in Sprint and Moto2.

- Marshals who were sometimes completely overwhelmed when someone fell.

- Delayed sessions due to heavy rain.

- The MotoGP warm-up started late because the track still had to be cleaned. Why this was only noticed shortly before, the fox knows.

- Exciting fights on the track until total exhaustion, see Jorge Martin.

- Off the track, a culture shock never experienced before, with traffic in which there is hardly a second without horns being sounded. A chaos in which everything somehow works out in the end.

That's exactly what we want to experience. Action and adventure in every respect. A perfectly organised and smoothly run Grand Prix in Europe is all well and good, but in the end it is somehow boring and always the same. This variety is good for the spectators and also for the marketing of MotoGP.

What is still missing is the local enthusiasm, the euphoria for this Grand Prix. The award ceremony in Moto3 felt more like a funeral. Zero atmosphere.

Then, for the MotoGP, the stands were suddenly more filled. The most atmosphere came when Shri Yogi Adityanath, the minister of Uttar Pradesh, made an appearance on the podium.

With a catchment area that is home to some 30 million people, the manageable level of interest is surprising. After all, 58,605 spectators are said to have turned up on Sunday. The market is big, but the interest is unfortunately very limited. Of course, this could also have to do with the low income of the Indian population.

So, contrary to all expectations, it was a great idea to drive a Grand Prix in India.

Entertainment at its best. On and off the track.