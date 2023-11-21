Sick Pedro Acosta conquers next title for KTM

The Red Bull KTM Ajo team won another title at the Moto2 World Championship in Qatar, although world champion Pedro Acosta only crossed the finish line in the desert in eighth place with a fever.

For the Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 Team, the race weekend in Qatar ended with one laughing and one crying eye. Already on Saturday it became clear that champion Pedro Acosta was not coping so well with the track, only finishing 7th on the grid.

Things didn't get any better in Sunday's race. Acosta had a miserable start, lost numerous places and was only 13th at one point. Over the race distance, the Spaniard found his rhythm and increased his pace. In the end, he only crossed the finish line in eighth place despite everything. "Pedro had good pace, but unfortunately suffered from a fever over the weekend," explained Acosta's team manager Aki Ajo.

"The race went well," said Acosta. "I made a mistake at the start that affected our whole race. The front tyre got very hot, the catch-up after the tyre temperature dropped was good. I set competitive times. Now we have to prepare for the last GP. We are motivated and I have a good feeling on the bike. We will give it our all one last time."

The team led by Pedro Acosta and Albert Arenas still had something to celebrate in Qatar. Acosta's eighth place earned Red Bull KTM Ajo enough points to clinch another team championship title. "We are very happy about the win," said Ajo. "Our thanks go to all our staff and riders as well as our great long-term partners."

Results Moto2 World Championship Lusail, 19/11/2023:

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 18 rdn in 35:32.117 min

2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 2.643 sec

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 2.652

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 4.585

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 4.645

6th Vietti, Kalex, + 5.936

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 6.212

8th Acosta, Kalex, + 6.598

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 7.269

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11.302

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.565

12th Lowes, Kalex, + 11.663

13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 16.105

14th D. Binder, Kalex, + 16.306

15th J. Alcoba, Kalex, 19.293

Moto2 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 328.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Dixon 194. 4. Aldeguer 187. 5. Canet 175. 6. Chantra 162.5. 7. Gonzalez 142.5. 8. Lopez 134. 9. Ogura 132.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 95. 13. Roberts 85.5. 14. Garcia 84. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 52. 18. J. Alcoba 47.5. 19. D. Binder 34. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 442.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 261. 3. Forward 4.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 407.5 points (world champion). 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 344.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 321. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 295. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 259. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 214. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 157.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 142.5. 9. Fantic Racing 116. 10. Italtrans Racing 113.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 54. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.