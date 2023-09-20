Moto3 teams 2024: Many surprises, many departures

No fewer than four Moto3 riders are moving up to the Moto2 World Championship. And because the new GP riders now have to be 18, there is a severe skills shortage in the Moto3 World Championship.

No stone is left unturned in the Moto3 World Championship teams' line-ups for the 2024 season. Because some riders are sorted out due to a lack of riding competence, others move up to the Moto2 World Championship. For example, Jaume Masia (SAG), Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

However, Spanish World Championship leader Daniel Holgado (19) from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team has decided to stay in the 250cc class for another year. This is because KTM is building a new Moto3 race bike for the first time since 2020 - and he wants to win either his second or first Moto3 title in 2024. No rider has won two world titles in a row in the small class (125cc) since Haruchika Aoki (1995 and 1996).

Some transfers were not known until now. Filippo Farioli (2023 still without points) will move from Red Bull KTM Tech3 team to Mirko Cecchini's Rivacold Snipers Honda team. This is surprising in that his uncle Arnaldo Farioli provided the KTM import for Italy for decades and the next generation is now managing at the KTM subsidiary in Italy.

Still out of work so far are riders like Kelso, Suzuki, Toba, Yamanaka and Fenati.

Liqui Moly-Husqvarna team owner Peter Öttl is still looking for a viable replacement for title contender Ayumu Sasaki, who is moving up to the Moto2 World Championship with Liqui Moly.

The German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team, on the other hand, has hired Italian Riccardo Rossi for 2024 alongside Xavier Artigas. The Australian Joel Kelso has to go. Instead, Jacob Roulstone (who comes from the Junior GP and the Red Bull Rookies Cup), a new Australian, joins the WRC.

In general, the teams are having a hard time finding riders because the Moto3 rookies now have to be 18 years old. But the Spaniard Álvaro Carpe, who has already won a Red Bull Rookies Cup race in Misano, for example, will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 5 June 2025 (!).

The 2024 Moto3 grid

Rivacold Snipers Honda:

David Almansa, Matteo Bertelle

Angeluss MTA Team:

Stefano Nepa, Niccola Carraro

CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP

Xavier Artigas, Riccardo Rossi

Vision Track Racing Team Honda

Scott Odgen? Joshua Whatley?

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Jacob Roulstone

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Xabiier Zurutuza, José Antonio Rueda

Leopard Honda Racing

Jaume Masia, Tatsuki Suzuki

Aspar GASGAS Team

David Alonso, José Esteban?

SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Filippo Farioli, Luca Lunetta

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory

Collin Veijer, ?

BOE Motorsports KTM

David Munõz, Ana Carrasco?

Honda Team Asia

Mario Aji, Tayo Furusato

CIP Green Power KTM

Lorenzo Fellon, Noah Dettwiler

MT Helmets-MSi KTM

Ivan Ortolá, Syarifuddin Azman

The 2023 Moto3 grid

Rivacold Snipers Honda:

Romano Fenati, Matteo Bertelle

Angeluss MTA Team

Stefano Nepa, Ivan Ortolá

CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP

Xavier Artigas, Joel Kelso

Vision Track Racing Team Honda

Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Filippo Farioli

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Deniz Öncü, José Antonio Rueda

Leopard Honda Racing

Jaume Masia, Tatsuki Suzuki

Aspar GASGAS Team

Ryusei Yamanaka, David Alonso

SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Kaito Toba, Riccardo Rossi

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory

Ayumu Sasaki, Collin Veijer

BOE Motorsports KTM

David Munõz, Ana Carrasco

Honda Team Asia

Mario Aji, Tayo Furusato

CIP Green Power KTM

Lorenzo Fellon, David Salvador

MT Helmets-MSi KTM:

Diogo Moreira, Syarifuddin Azman