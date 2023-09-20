Moto3 teams 2024: Many surprises, many departures
No stone is left unturned in the Moto3 World Championship teams' line-ups for the 2024 season. Because some riders are sorted out due to a lack of riding competence, others move up to the Moto2 World Championship. For example, Jaume Masia (SAG), Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo).
However, Spanish World Championship leader Daniel Holgado (19) from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team has decided to stay in the 250cc class for another year. This is because KTM is building a new Moto3 race bike for the first time since 2020 - and he wants to win either his second or first Moto3 title in 2024. No rider has won two world titles in a row in the small class (125cc) since Haruchika Aoki (1995 and 1996).
Some transfers were not known until now. Filippo Farioli (2023 still without points) will move from Red Bull KTM Tech3 team to Mirko Cecchini's Rivacold Snipers Honda team. This is surprising in that his uncle Arnaldo Farioli provided the KTM import for Italy for decades and the next generation is now managing at the KTM subsidiary in Italy.
Still out of work so far are riders like Kelso, Suzuki, Toba, Yamanaka and Fenati.
Liqui Moly-Husqvarna team owner Peter Öttl is still looking for a viable replacement for title contender Ayumu Sasaki, who is moving up to the Moto2 World Championship with Liqui Moly.
The German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team, on the other hand, has hired Italian Riccardo Rossi for 2024 alongside Xavier Artigas. The Australian Joel Kelso has to go. Instead, Jacob Roulstone (who comes from the Junior GP and the Red Bull Rookies Cup), a new Australian, joins the WRC.
In general, the teams are having a hard time finding riders because the Moto3 rookies now have to be 18 years old. But the Spaniard Álvaro Carpe, who has already won a Red Bull Rookies Cup race in Misano, for example, will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 5 June 2025 (!).
The 2024 Moto3 grid
Rivacold Snipers Honda:
David Almansa, Matteo Bertelle
Angeluss MTA Team:
Stefano Nepa, Niccola Carraro
CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP
Xavier Artigas, Riccardo Rossi
Vision Track Racing Team Honda
Scott Odgen? Joshua Whatley?
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Daniel Holgado, Jacob Roulstone
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Xabiier Zurutuza, José Antonio Rueda
Leopard Honda Racing
Jaume Masia, Tatsuki Suzuki
Aspar GASGAS Team
David Alonso, José Esteban?
SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda
Filippo Farioli, Luca Lunetta
Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory
Collin Veijer, ?
BOE Motorsports KTM
David Munõz, Ana Carrasco?
Honda Team Asia
Mario Aji, Tayo Furusato
CIP Green Power KTM
Lorenzo Fellon, Noah Dettwiler
MT Helmets-MSi KTM
Ivan Ortolá, Syarifuddin Azman
The 2023 Moto3 grid
Rivacold Snipers Honda:
Romano Fenati, Matteo Bertelle
Angeluss MTA Team
Stefano Nepa, Ivan Ortolá
CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP
Xavier Artigas, Joel Kelso
Vision Track Racing Team Honda
Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Daniel Holgado, Filippo Farioli
Red Bull KTM Ajo
Deniz Öncü, José Antonio Rueda
Leopard Honda Racing
Jaume Masia, Tatsuki Suzuki
Aspar GASGAS Team
Ryusei Yamanaka, David Alonso
SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda
Kaito Toba, Riccardo Rossi
Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory
Ayumu Sasaki, Collin Veijer
BOE Motorsports KTM
David Munõz, Ana Carrasco
Honda Team Asia
Mario Aji, Tayo Furusato
CIP Green Power KTM
Lorenzo Fellon, David Salvador
MT Helmets-MSi KTM:
Diogo Moreira, Syarifuddin Azman