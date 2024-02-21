Who will start in Lacapelle Marival?

Preparations for the start of the 2024 World Cup season are in full swing. Next weekend, some of the world championship protagonists will be competing in Lacapelle. The Triumph works team has registered in the MX2 class.

Two pre-season races will take place this coming weekend. Red Bull KTM factory rider Jeffrey Herlings will make his race debut at Hawkstone Park in England. Kawasaki works rider Romain Febvre has also signed up there.

Febvre's Swiss team-mate Jeremy Seewer, who won both MX1 races in Sommières last weekend, will compete in Lacapelle Marival as part of the French Elite Championships.

The Yamaha works team with Maxime Renaux and Jago Geerts will also be competing in Lacapelle. The Italian Husqvarna works rider Mattia Guadagnini has signed up and the Swiss Honda rider Valentin Guillod will also be competing in France.

In the MX2 class, the Triumph works team will carry out another test under race conditions with Mikkel Haarup and Camden Mc Lellan. Both Coenen brothers from Belgium will start and Dutch Husqvarna works rider Kay de Wolf will also use the race to prepare for the season. The Yamaha works team will be at the start with Andrea Bonacorsi, Thibault Benistant and Karlis Reisulis.

Red Bull KTM works rider Liam Everts will start at the Hawkstone International in England. German Sarholz KTM rider Henry Jacobi will also contest another pre-season race in England.