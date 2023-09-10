Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati/2nd): "I had to suffer".

For the first time in his career, VR46 protégé Marco Bezzecchi made it onto the MotoGP podium in Italy - despite pain in his left thumb.

"It was a fantastic weekend. We did what we had to do with all the hand problems," Marco Bezzecchi commented on his two second places in the sprint and the main race of the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", both behind his brand colleague Jorge Martin. "Jorge made the difference this weekend and deserved the victory."

"After the crash in Montmeló, it was hard to come to Misano with big expectations," continued the Mooney VR46 star. "However, I worked hard at home to recover in the best possible way. Even though the injury is nothing crazy, I have to say that it is causing me quite a bit of pain. I gave everything to give the fans a win but unfortunately it wasn't possible, Jorge was fantastic. That was the maximum I could manage. So I have to be happy and proud," added the 24-year-old from Rimini after his home race.

It was not only the pain in his hand that troubled the World Championship bronze medallist in the 27-lap race, but also the tyre pressure. "To be honest, the pain even started a bit later than expected. But I spent a lot of laps behind Pecco and Jorge and started to have problems with the air pressure in the front tyre."

"I overtook Pecco once, but then braked a bit too hard and was not able to brake the bike properly also because of the air pressure," Bezzecchi described. "Riding behind them made the bike a bit more physically demanding - every braking phase became more difficult, turning in became more difficult.... I therefore started to ride with a bit more body and suffered more as a result. So I had to overtake Pecco, otherwise I would have been in trouble."

"After I passed, at least the bike was easier to ride again, even if the pain became more intense. I knew I should have suffered - and I did. I got away from Pecco, that was the goal, but Jorge was already far away," the two-time season winner summed up.

Bezzecchi could live well with his second place in the end. "It was my first time on the MotoGP podium at home - apart from the sprint. It was great to see all the people on the full start-finish straight. Everyone was chanting my name and Pecco's - and Jorge's, of course," "Bez" hastily added, grinning. "Jorge deserves the applause, but of course they were a bit louder for us Italians. That was very nice."

MotoGP results, Misano (10 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 27 Rdn in 41:33.421 min.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.350 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.812

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.481

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 10.510

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 12.274

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 13,576

8th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 14.091

9th Marini, Ducati, + 14,982

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 15.484

11th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 15.702

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 15.878

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.898

14th Binder, KTM, + 23,778

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 24.579

16th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 31.230

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 32,537

18th Bradl, Honda, + 35,330

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 43,601

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 12 laps down

- Mir, Honda, 17 laps back

- Miller, KTM, 18 laps back

- Pirro, Ducati, 18 laps back

Results MotoGP Sprint, Misano (9 September):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdsn in 19:58.785 mins.

2nd Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.445 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.582

4th Pedrosa, KTM, + 4.772

5th Binder, KTM, + 4.931

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 6.062

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6,519

8th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 7,893

9th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 9,264

10th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,318

11th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13.365

12th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 13.788

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 14.243

14th Zarco*, Ducati, + 14.154

15th Miller, KTM, + 17.421

16th Pol Espargaró**, KTM, + 17.451

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 18,133

18th Morbidelli**, Yamaha, + 19.749

19th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 20.403

20th Pirro, Ducati, + 21,454

21st Nakagami, Honda, + 21.962

22nd Bradl**, Honda, + 23.672

23rd Mir**, Honda, + 36,100



*= one place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3 seconds penalty (instead of long lap at the end of the race because of "track limits" offence)

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.