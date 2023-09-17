Catch-up & retirement for Valentino Rossi in Valencia

Valentino Rossi had a two-part race weekend in Valencia. On Saturday, the nine-time motorbike world champion showed a strong recovery. On Sunday, he had to retire early after starting third.

Just two weeks after the event in Hockenheim, Valentino Rossi took his seat again in the BMW M4 GT3 of the Belgian WRT team. The Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste, near Valencia, was the venue for the fourth round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup season. The track is a special one for Rossi: in 2021, "Il Dottore" contested his final MotoGP race at the circuit in the Spanish metropolitan region. Rossi celebrated two race victories and six world championship titles on the 4.005-kilometre circuit.

The 44-year-old shared the car with his Belgian BMW works driver colleague Maxime Martin, as he does at all Sprint Cup rounds. "I feel very comfortable on this track and have more GT experience than on any other track," said Rossi, as the circuit was his first test track before moving into GT3.

But the experience didn't help him in Saturday's qualifying session, which took place on a drying track. Rossi only qualified for 22nd on the grid. But in the race, the nine-time motorbike world champion began a spectacular race to catch up. Although overtaking is very difficult on the Spanish track, the BMW M4 GT3 with the legendary starting number #46 pushed past one opponent after the other. After one hour of racing, Maxime Martin finished the race in eighth place.

Five-time Formula 1 race winner John Watson, who comments on the GT World Challenge Europe races as an expert, praised the race: "I've never seen Valentino fight so aggressively in his GT3 career."

Martin qualified in third position for Sunday's race. But the joy over the good starting position did not last long. On the start-finish straight, Martin was pushed onto the grass by pole setter Simon Gachet. Shortly afterwards, the car retired with technical problems.

"In the meadow, the radiator of the car got clogged and the temperature went through the roof," Rossi explained in an interview on the race broadcast. "After that the engine just switched off."

After Martin was able to tow the car back to the pits and the WRT team cleaned the radiator, the Belgian was able to restart the race two laps down. However, after another lap, Martin pitted the car again as there continued to be problems on board the #46 car.

Rossi and Martin are sixth in the overall Sprint Cup standings after four of six race weekends. The season finale will take place in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, in a month's time. Before that, the Endurance Cup finale will be contested in Barcelona in a fortnight.