Fabio Di Giannantonio: MXGP visit before India trip

Before the MotoGP squad heads to India for the first time this week, Fabio Di Giannantonio paid a visit to the MXGP paddock in Maggiora at the weekend.

"I've always had a very big motocross passion. I'm also lucky to have some friends here," Fabio Di Giannantonio revealed to SPEEDWEEK.com in Maggiora. "In Rome I spend a lot of time with the De Carli team and with Tony [Cairoli]. I am also happy that they have done a great job this year: Tony won the MX2 title as team manager with Adamo and the whole De Carli team has shown an impressive season with Jorge Prado - and also with Mattia," "Diggia" did not forget his Italian compatriot Mattia Guadagnini.

"I experienced this weekend a bit as a fan and it was fun," the Gresini Ducati rider told us. "Even if I had chosen the completely wrong outfit," he added with a smile, referring to the ankle-deep mud - and not only around the track, but also in the paddock and car parks.

But this did not dampen the party atmosphere in Maggiora: With Jorge Prado (Red Bull GASGAS Factory MXGP) and Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM Factory MX2), the world champions were crowned in both classes at the penultimate Grand Prix of the 2023 Motocross World Championship.

In the MotoGP World Championship, on the other hand, there are still eight race weekends to go, seven of them overseas. On Tuesday night, Di Giannantonio makes the trip to Greater Noida for the inaugural India GP. "We are motivated, the track is new for everyone, so everyone is starting from zero, with no data. It could be a good opportunity to show a nice weekend," hopes the WRC 16th, whose MotoGP future is uncertain. "I expect a track with little grip but very fast. That could suit us."

The 24-year-old Italian is not only curious about the 5.010 km Buddh International Circuit with its eight right-hand and five left-hand corners, but also about the surrounding area: "We don't know a lot of things, we also had to do some vaccinations, for example, it is certainly a somewhat special place. It's new and, as I said, maybe also a chance for a good weekend."

MotoGP World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2nd Martin, 247. 3rd Bezzecchi, 218. 4th Binder, 173. 5th Aleix Espargaró, 160. 6th Zarco, 147. 7th Marini, 135. 8th Viñales, 128. 9th Alex Márquez, 108. 10th Miller, 104. 11th Quartararo, 85. 12th Morbidelli, 68. 13th Oliveira, 65. 14th Augusto Fernández, 58. 15th Bagnaia, 289. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.