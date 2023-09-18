Stefan Bradl: Crowd favourite in Schwanenstadt

Honda is offering Stefan Bradl back up for the injured Alex Rins from the "IndianOil Grand Prix of India". Before the Asian tour of the MotoGP World Championship, the HRC test rider was a guest in Schwanenstadt at the weekend.

Stefan Bradl accepted the invitation of motorbike patron Roland Tauchner and rode a replica of the 2017 RC213V from his collection on the 2.7-kilometre "Hausruck Ring" at the 13th Oldtimer Grand Prix of the MSV Schwanenstadt last Saturday and Sunday. In glorious late summer weather, Honda's test and replacement riders as well as the many enthusiastic spectators got their money's worth.

"I had a lot of fun being there in Schwanenstadt," Bradl told us. "Of course, the weather also played along. I think that the great event was a success for everyone. For me it was the first time, but I liked it straight away and it was a very nice experience to experience the enthusiasm of the fans and spectators so close up. A big thank you to the organisers for the warm welcome and hospitality, and also to Roland Tauchner for entrusting me with this beautiful bike for last weekend. Thanks to everyone, 'Schwauna', I'll be happy to come back!"

From next weekend, the 33-year-old Bavarian will be back in the MotoGP World Championship: As in Assen, he will represent Alex Rins at LCR in India (22 to 24 September) and in Japan (29 September to 1 October). The Austin winner will be out longer than originally expected after his double fracture of the tibia and fibula at Mugello. Bradl could also be used in the Grands Prix at Mandalika (15 October), Phillip Island (22 October) and Buriram (29 October).