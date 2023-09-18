India GP: Dozens stranded without visas

So far, the India GP is not under a good star. Dozens of team members could not make the trip today because of missing e-visas.

The trip to the Indian Motorcycle GP is proving to be an adventure and a waiting game for the 2,000 or so people who will crowd the Buddh International Circuit paddock this weekend, even before their departure. Although the GP travellers were already asked on 31 July 2023 to fill in a form with all the necessary information by 4 August, which was also followed, numerous team members are stranded in Europe today because their visas were not issued in time and they were therefore unable to board the planes at their home destinations.

But that's not all. Liqui-Moly-Moto3 team owner Peter Öttl told SPEEDWEEK.com that three of his staff had received their visas today, eleven had not, so they will have to rebook their flights. So they will have every effort to be able to revise the bikes, which were packed into cargo boxes immediately after the Misano GP, before the first Friday practice.

"Also, the photo of a Moto2 mechanic was scanned in by mistake on my visa," wondered Öttl, who is fighting for the Moto3 World Championship title with Ayumu Sasaki and who is fielding a promising rookie in Collin Veijer.

SPEEDWEEK.com photographer David Goldman from the Gold & Goose agency experienced a similar oversight. His Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) was decorated with the photo of British journalist Mat Oxley.

"I'm going to the barber now and get a bald head shaved so I look like Mat," the Englishman joked.

SPEEDWEEK.com contributor Sim Patterson is also on pins and needles. "I haven't received an e-visa yet."

Peter Öttl had another story to tell: "Our Italian team coordinator Susanna Sola has received two visas at once."

While the cargo boxes have meanwhile arrived in the paddock of the Indian GP circuit, the teams and the IRTA vanguard wondered about the antediluvian transport trucks. At least they were brought from the airport to Greater Noida with police protection.

Meanwhile, Dorna officials openly speak of a "visa disaster". Who will pay for the immense expenses caused by the flight changes is questionable. Numerous team members at HRC were also affected, stranded at their home airports today. "More than 30 people were unable to make their scheduled flights," reported an HRC spokesperson.

Geoff Dixon, Paddock Manager of the team association IRTA, apologised to the teams of all three classes for the inadequacies caused by the lack of visas.

The chosen Indian agency, Fairstreet Sports, was completely overwhelmed and failed utterly. Visa applications now have to be done by hand and one by one - with the energetic help of Dorna staff.

"Our main concern now is to get all the team members into the paddock in India so that we can run the event," explained Geoff Dixon.

The team association IRTA also wants to ensure that the racing teams are not left with the additional costs. The teams are likely to seek redress from the Indian organiser, who is responsible for the mess.

"It has to be ensured that we never get ourselves into such a situation again," rant team officials.

This suggests that a lot will have to change if the teams and drivers are to accept another India GP on the calendar next year.

It will also be interesting to see what the drivers have to say about the safety of the track after the track inspection on Thursday. "If it's dangerous, we won't ride," Aleix Espargaró announced in August."

"We are rebooking and hope to get the visas on Tuesday," reported Peter Öttl at 7.20pm on Monday evening.