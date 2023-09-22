India debut: Equal opportunities for Augusto Fernández

The MotoGP event at the Buddh International Circuit is a novelty for all riders. Rookie Augusto Fernández (GASGAS) is looking forward to going toe-to-toe with the rest of the field in India.

This weekend, MotoGP makes its debut in India. The "Buddh International Circuit" is unknown to all the riders, so no one has an advantage over MotoGP newcomer Augusto Fernández in terms of the track.

The Spaniard is happy about the equal opportunities, but still looks realistically at the weekend. "We are in a new country at a new track for everyone. That is very exciting. It will be interesting that nobody knows the track yet. So for once I'm on par with the rest of the class, which can help me," said the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 rider.

"I feel like I have a lot of catching up to do on the weekends because I start from zero every time. I need a lot of time to settle in at each track. Most of the time I'm only in top form on Sundays," Fernández lamented.

Theadjusted schedule suits the Spaniard: The first free practice session and the following timed practice on Friday afternoon last a full 70 minutes. After both sessions on Friday, the drivers also get the opportunity for a start practice.

Enough time for the GASGAS pilot to put himself in a good starting position for Saturday and Sunday. "I think it will help me that nobody has gained experience on the track before. This track is new for everyone," he affirmed. "Therefore, I hope to be closer to the front and be competitive already from Friday."

After struggling all weekend at the San Marino GP in Misano, Fernández missed out on points for the first time this season in a GP race, finishing 16th. With KTM and GASGAS having no more than four places up for grabs and Pedro Acosta set to move up to the MotoGP class, Fernandez is still fighting for a fixed place for 2024.

"For sure it is no help, but I have a contract, so theoretically I have the place for next year and I want to believe that. I am concentrating on my job this season. I will try to finish the year as well as I can and get good results by the end of the season. Hopefully we will get the grid again for 2024," added the GASGAS driver. The level playing field at the Indian Grand Prix can play very well into his hands.

World Championship standings after 24 of 40 races:

1st Bagnaia, 283 points. 2. Martin 247. 3. Bezzecchi 218. 4. Binder 173. 5. Aleix Espargaró 160. 6. Zarco 147. 7. Marini 135. 8. Viñales 128. 9. Alex Márquez 108. 10. Miller 104. 11. Quartararo 85. 12. Morbidelli 68. 13. Oliveira 65. 14. Augusto Fernández 58. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Pedrosa 32. 19. Marc Márquez 31. 20. Bastianini 25. 21. Raúl Fernández 22. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Stefan Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 416 points. 2nd KTM 234. 3rd Aprilia 218. 4th Yamaha 105. 5th Honda 105.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 394 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 353. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 318. 4. Aprilia Racing 288. 5. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 277. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 153. 7. Gresini Racing 151. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 91. 9. LCR Honda 85. 10. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. Repsol Honda 36.