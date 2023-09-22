India GP on ServusTV: Chance for Marc Márquez?

ServusTV shows the MotoGP premiere in India live on Saturday and Sunday. Stefan Bradl is not in action as an expert this time, but as a substitute rider, but still sheds light on the starting position.

In Misano, Pramac rider Jorge Martin conjured up a perfect weekend on the asphalt from pole position. "The front row is now decisive because qualifying counts for sprint and race and overtaking is becoming more and more difficult due to all the aerodynamics and 'dirty air'," knows ServusTV expert Stefan Bradl. On Martin he added: "He is not in second place in the World Championship for nothing. After all, he was also able to score full points at the Sachsenring."

Bradl can well imagine that Martin is still feeling the disappointment of not having been promoted to the factory team with the new season. "It will certainly motivate him. Of course he wants to show Ducati that he can fight for victories and that they bet on the wrong horse."

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, on the other hand, almost got the maximum out of Misano after the bad Barcelona crash with two third places, Bradl said. "You can't underestimate this performance. Top fit he was not." Bradl does not yet see a title duel between Bagnaia and Martin, who could become the first privateer to take the World Championship crown. "We still have eight races, there are 37 points to be gained each weekend. And Bezzecchi is still there. Especially overseas, so much can happen. We don't have to speculate on that."

Tour of extremes

Speaking of overseas: in just eight weeks, seven World Championship stops with enormous distances, stressful time zone jumps and a wide variety of climatic conditions have to be completed - too much for the ServusTV expert. "The demands placed on the drivers are borderline. A trip like this is extremely hard on the mind and body. You have to stay healthy, show consistency, perform at your best."

Right at the start of the round trip, the motorbike world championship entered new territory with the Buddh International Circuit near Delhi. There had already been criticism of the strict conditions in the run-up to the event. Visa problems delayed the arrival of some riders and mechanics, and the ServusTV crew was also affected. "Dorna pushed through the Grand Prix and in the end we are going," Bradl is pragmatic. "After all, India is one of the biggest two-wheeler markets in the world."

Bradl admitted that it was difficult to assess the outcome of the race in view of the unfamiliar terrain. In any case, betting on Ducati does not represent a risk. "But I also see a possibility for Marc Márquez because nobody knows the track, there is no data and Marc never needs long to be fast anywhere. He might be able to use this advantage with his riding skills."

Buddh Circuit in portrait

Around the racing action, ServusTV presents the new World Championship venue, track lap by ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann included, who also discusses the climatic challenges in Greater Noida.

Another contribution shows Stefan Bradl's preparation for the India expedition at the OldtimerGP in Schwanenstadt. In addition to an analysis of the title fight, there is a review of the Misano test, where KTM introduced a paradigm shift with a carbon frame.

Alina Marzi and Alex Hofmann report directly from the Buddh International Circuit, with Philipp Krummholz and Sandro Cortese providing the commentary.

"IndianOil Grand Prix of India on ServusTV

Saturday (23 September):

07:40: Qualifying MotoGP LIVE

08:35: Qualifying analysis

09:40: Qualifying Moto3 LIVE

10:45: Qualifying Moto2 LIVE

11:30: Sprint MotoGP LIVE

12:25: Sprint analysis



Sunday (24 September):

08:20: Start of live coverage

09:00: Race Moto3 LIVE

10:15: Moto2 race LIVE

12:00: MotoGP race LIVE

12:45: Analysis MotoGP

As usual, SPEEDWEEK.com has compiled an overview of the entire TV and streaming programme for the weekend.