Marc Márquez: He would be unstoppable on Ducati

Despite the bright spots at the Indian GP, everything indicates that Marc Márquez sees no future at Honda. He already stated on Friday that his results in India were due to his talent, not the bike.

It is difficult to tell whether Marc Márquez and his manager Jaime "Jimmy" Martínez are bluffing and fooling the world, or whether they themselves are sometimes still undecided. In any case, countless statements by Marc Márquez indicate that he no longer sees a future with the Honda Racing Corporation at the moment and will switch to Gresini Ducati.

Because at the Misano GP on Thursday, the six-time MotoGP world champion already stated unequivocally that he had already decided on 2024, and that Monday's test with Honda's 2024 prototype would no longer influence his plans. But during the lunch break at the Misano test, Marc made a mockery of his Thursday statements. He suddenly claimed, "I have two plans and I will decide in India or Japan."

What had happened between Thursday and Monday? Ducati engine CEO Claudio Domenicali appeared at the San Marino GP, and Marc Márquez realised that not all the top managers at the Reds in Borgo Panigale are keen on the idea of seeing him signed to Gresini Racing in 2024.

"We have three Ducati riders in the top three positions in the riders' world championship. We are not desperate to find more top riders," was the tenor at Ducati Corse.

But Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati Corse and endowed with far-reaching powers due to his incredible successes (Ducati wins the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport World Championships in 2023, plus the MotoE World Championship with the unit bikes), does not want to miss the chance to sign the grandiose superstar. Dall'Igna won the 2010 125cc World Championship on Derbi with Marc Márquez during his time as Piaggio Group racing boss (with the Aprilia, Gilera and Derbi brands). Since then, the two exceptional riders have met with a lot of respect.

Indeed, one may wonder in what way Ducati could benefit from a commitment to the number 93, at a stage when six Desmosedici riders are in the top nine in the riders' world championship, seven of the eight Ducati MotoGP riders have chances of podium finishes and in 2023 nine of twelve Sunday races have already been won again. By comparison, Ducati won 12 out of 20 races in 2022. This year, this ravishing record can be significantly improved.

Marc Márquez, on the other hand, knows that even with a second-hand Ducati GP23 he can compete for the top three in every race in 2024. Because even Enea Bastianini, in his second MotoGP season with Gresini in 2022, secured four MotoGP victories and third place in the World Championship with a bike from the previous year.

Marc Márquez should be able to pull off a performance like that in a semi-sleeper if he can secure 2nd and 4th in India on Friday and a strong 3rd in the sprint with the Honda snail that has so far only given him 19th in the World Championship in 2023.

Marc Márquez has no opponent to fear

I can't see inside Marc Márquez's head. But I have followed his GP career closely from his first minute with KTM in the 125cc World Championship and can put myself in his shoes.

I may never have seen Mike Hailwood ride, but I have seen exceptional riders like Agostini, Read, Sheene, Cecotto, Roberts, Spencer, Lawson, Doohan, Rossi, Stoner and Lorenzo up close. But I've never been able to watch a motorbike racer as obsessed, talented, eager to train, hungry to win, ambitious and combative as #MM93.

Hailwood is said to have performed miracles even with non-competitive material, he rightly earned this reputation. Other stars had sometimes superior bikes, also Rossi at least with Aprilia (125 and 250) and then with Honda (500 and 990 cc).

Sure, Marc Márquez has not had a flawless career. In 2011, he lost the Moto2 World Championship title to Stefan Bradl because of his unprecedented risk-taking. The black flag in 2013 at Phillip Island (disregarding the compulsory stop for a tyre change) and the performance at the Sepang clash in 2015 were no glories either, when he gave away the victory to Pedrosa in order to take revenge on Rossi. At Termas de Río Hondo 2018 (with four penalties in 40 minutes), the hothead also took leave of his senses.

But the extensive list of his triumphant successes outshines these escapades, for which third place in the Indian Sprint would not have been necessary today. And in motorsport, too, genius and madness are sometimes separated only by a fine line.

In any case, a fortnight ago in Misano I made a risky prediction: Marc Márquez will ride for Gresini Ducati in 2024. I'm sticking to that.

The Honda top managers have been swearing since the Dutch TT in Assen at the end of June that they don't want an unhappy rider in their ranks and won't force Marc to race the lame Honda RC213V in 2024 either.

The 59-time MotoGP winner's recent statements do not suggest that Marc Márquez's Repsol Honda career will continue in 2024.

And Marc Márquez's performance at the Buddh Circuit is likely to remain as much a solitary highlight as Alex Rins' 20123 victory in Texas and Marc's 2022 second place at Phillip Island.

Marc's last GP win was two years ago and his last GP podium on a Sunday will soon be a year ago. However, he knows that Ducati riders like Luca Marini (and also brother Alex Márquez) cannot hold a candle to him on identical bikes.

That's why I'm convinced he won't do himself another season with Honda, which has already given him depressing results like a 17th and 17th place, in addition to numerous crashes and injuries during the sprints.

Marc Márquez is 30 years old, he has worn his skin out for Honda long enough and please pay for it. But if he wants to match or surpass Rossi's nine World Championship title wins, he can no longer hope for a Honda miracle.

At the Barcelona GP, Márquez lost 1.062 seconds to the best time in the second qualifying session. Not even the biggest fool can believe that this gap can be made up for 2024.

Especially not with figures like Kuwata and Kokubo, who have had helplessness written all over their faces for almost four years. They have managed the feat of sinking the MotoGP cart a little deeper into the mud this year.

Hailwood, Agostini, Read, Lawson, Rossi, Stoner - they have all become world champions in the premier class on different brands.

Marc Márquez can fight for victories and podiums at Gresini Ducati in 2024. Gigi Dall'Igna will put the best possible Ducati GP23 in his box. Today, Ducati in India betrayed that the path for Marc to Gresini has been paved. And there is no other candidate at all since Franco Morbidelli was unveiled as Pramac's new signing for 2024.

"I have been talking to the HRC managers since Mugello," Marc Márquez reported today in India. "We had a very nice meeting then. In Austria we had another important conversation, in a good atmosphere. We are trying to find the best solution for the project and for the future. For the future of Honda and of me. That is the main goal."

Marc Márquez is intelligent and far-sighted. That is why he is aware: even if there were a few bright spots now in India, he is doomed at Honda even in 2024.

Today in India he made a clear statement: "I am very smart and I know what I need and what I want. I am looking for the best solution for everybody. Not only for me. Because I am not alone, we are a team. I have to think about everybody, not only my crew, also Honda, what we have done together, where we are now and where we want to go. In my head, what I think is fixed. But such a far-reaching decision has to be well thought out, you can't make it from one day to the next. It's a process that takes time."

Which, at 30, he doesn't need: That's a bike that only wins a race every two years.