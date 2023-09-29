Motegi, 1st practice session: Best time for

The first MotoGP practice session at the Japanese Motorcycle GP in Motegi was a prey to ...

Five days after the Indian GP, the first MotoGP practice session got underway at the 4.801km Mobility Resort Motegi (8 right turns, 6 left turns, longest straight: 762 metres), with the focus not only on Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha, but also on Alex Rins' return after three and a half months at LCR Castrol Honda.

The fastest Motegi lap still stands at 1:43.790 min (166.5 km/h), ridden in 2015 by Yamaha star Jorge Lorenzo. Jack Miller set a fastest race lap of 1:45.198 min (164.2 km/h) in his victory on the Lenovo Ducati 2022.

After ten minutes Pecco Bagnaia was in the lead with 1'45.631" ahead of Martin, Viñales, Quartararo, Bezzecchi, Marc Márquez (+0.415"), Raul Fernández, Aleix Espargaró, Oliveira and Pol Espargaró. Alex Rins (LCR-Honda) followed in 19th place with a gap of 2.379 sec.

Since the Motegi track belongs to the Honda group (as does Suzuka), the home riders here are longing for a respectable result. That's why Repsol-Honda had no less than four different chassis in the pits, plus LCR rides with Kalex frames.

Red Bull-KTM had two different chassis in the pits for Binder and Miller: one each with the usual trellis steel frame, one each with the carbon fibre chassis that Dani Pedrosa chauffeured to an excellent fourth place in Misano and which is supposed to improve traction at the rear wheel.

First practice Moto2, Motegi, Japan, 29.9.

1st Chantra, Kalex, 1'50.477

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.140 sec

3rd Salac, Honda, + 0.448 sec

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.536 sec

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0,744

6th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.749

7th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.774

8th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0,818

9th Canet, Kalex, + 0.891

10th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.905

Also:

12th Binder, Kalex, + 0.945

17th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,205

28th Agius, Kalex, + 2,644

30th Mattia Casadei, Kalex, + 4,013

First practice Moto3, Motegi, Japan, 29.9.

1st Moreira, KTM, 1:57.560 (=147.3 km/h)

2nd Munõz, KTM, 1:57.466, + 0.235 sec

3rd Masiá, Honda, 1:57,495, + 0,235

4th Sasaki, Husqvarna, 1:57.735, + 0.475 sec

5th Nepa, KTM, + 0.485 sec

6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.496 sec

7th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.513 sec

8th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 0.655 sec

9th Bertelle, Honda, + 0,796 sec

10th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.851 sec



