Motegi, 1st practice session: Best time for

Motegi, 1st practice session:
Five days after the Indian GP, the first MotoGP practice session got underway at the 4.801km Mobility Resort Motegi (8 right turns, 6 left turns, longest straight: 762 metres), with the focus not only on Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha, but also on Alex Rins' return after three and a half months at LCR Castrol Honda.
The fastest Motegi lap still stands at 1:43.790 min (166.5 km/h), ridden in 2015 by Yamaha star Jorge Lorenzo. Jack Miller set a fastest race lap of 1:45.198 min (164.2 km/h) in his victory on the Lenovo Ducati 2022.
After ten minutes Pecco Bagnaia was in the lead with 1'45.631" ahead of Martin, Viñales, Quartararo, Bezzecchi, Marc Márquez (+0.415"), Raul Fernández, Aleix Espargaró, Oliveira and Pol Espargaró. Alex Rins (LCR-Honda) followed in 19th place with a gap of 2.379 sec.
Since the Motegi track belongs to the Honda group (as does Suzuka), the home riders here are longing for a respectable result. That's why Repsol-Honda had no less than four different chassis in the pits, plus LCR rides with Kalex frames.
Red Bull-KTM had two different chassis in the pits for Binder and Miller: one each with the usual trellis steel frame, one each with the carbon fibre chassis that Dani Pedrosa chauffeured to an excellent fourth place in Misano and which is supposed to improve traction at the rear wheel.
First practice Moto2, Motegi, Japan, 29.9.
1st Chantra, Kalex, 1'50.477
2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 0.140 sec
3rd Salac, Honda, + 0.448 sec
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.536 sec
5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0,744
6th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.749
7th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.774
8th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0,818
9th Canet, Kalex, + 0.891
10th Roberts, Kalex, + 0.905
Also:
12th Binder, Kalex, + 0.945
17th Lowes, Kalex, + 1,205
28th Agius, Kalex, + 2,644
30th Mattia Casadei, Kalex, + 4,013
First practice Moto3, Motegi, Japan, 29.9.
1st Moreira, KTM, 1:57.560 (=147.3 km/h)
2nd Munõz, KTM, 1:57.466, + 0.235 sec
3rd Masiá, Honda, 1:57,495, + 0,235
4th Sasaki, Husqvarna, 1:57.735, + 0.475 sec
5th Nepa, KTM, + 0.485 sec
6th Holgado, KTM, + 0.496 sec
7th Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.513 sec
8th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 0.655 sec
9th Bertelle, Honda, + 0,796 sec
10th Deniz Öncü, KTM, + 0.851 sec