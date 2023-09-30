Motegi Q1: Best time for Marc Márquez - 10th Bradl

Friday at Mobility Resort Motegi was another low blow for Japanese manufacturers Honda and Yamaha - none of the six riders finished in the top ten. So none qualified directly for Qualifying 2, where the top twelve riders battle it out for the best grid positions.

So there was a chance for all six Honda and Yamaha riders in Q1 to advance in 15 minutes. Embarrassingly for Repsol-Honda, Joan Mir and Marc Márquez crashed, they now have a combined 37 crashes on the season. Marc Márquez took a big risk and set the fastest time of 1'43.997" in Q1, after he had not managed a lap under 1'44.0" on Friday. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) was 0.141s behind. He was followed by Augusto Fernández, Oliveira, Raúl Fernández, Morbidelli, Bradl, Nakagami, Pirro, Mir and Crutchlow.

In the second run of the 15-minute Q1 session, Marc Márquez initially got stuck behind factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 World Champion, but the Frenchman was not fast enough, while Raúl Fernández on the RNF Aprilia moved up to second - 0.088sec behind Márquez.

Cal Crutchlow was annoyed: his technical crew changed the wheels too slowly, he could only do four laps, while Bradl did eight and Marc Márquez and Raúl Fernández seven each.

Result MotoGP-Q1 Motegi, 30.9.

1st Marc Márquez, Honda, 1:43.997 min

2nd Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.052 sec

3rd A. Fernandez, KTM, + 0.132

4th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.141

5th Mir, Honda, + 0.153

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.430

7th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.524

8th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.629

9th Crutchlow, Yamaha, + 1.276

10th Bradl, Honda, + 1.454

11. Pirro, Ducati, + 1.710