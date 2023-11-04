Pit Beirer (KTM): No third MotoGP team planned?

Last season, the Pierer Group made numerous efforts to acquire a third MotoGP team. The Austrians were rebuffed. They may not come until 2027 - and then with MV Agusta!

Pierer Mobility AG entered the MotoGP World Championship in 2017 and has been running a customer team with Hervé Poncharal's Tech3 racing team since 2020, which will be promoting its second brand GASGAS for the first time in 2023. However, the bikes are identical KTM RC16s, even though Brad Binder and Jack Miller have been riding with carbon chassis since the Japan GP (1st October) and the GASGAS squad (Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández) will continue to compete with the steel frame, at least in 2023.

The Pierer Group had five MotoGP riders under contract for 2024, namely Binder, Miller, Moto2 title contender Pedro Acosta, Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández. However, the two slots remain reserved for a new manufacturer following Suzuki's withdrawal, although BMW and Kawasaki are making no move to enter the premier class.

Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG, does not want to confirm for the time being that Austria is still aiming for a third MotoGP team - even though Ducati dominates with four teams.

"If there are now to be new concessions indiscriminately for well-known factories, as a manufacturer you have to think carefully about whether you want to spend any money at all on a third team for this racing series and in this sport," Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com.

However, Dorna does not want to support the marketing strategy of Pierer Mobility AG, which would possibly prefer to bring MV Agusta back into the premier class in 2024 instead of two KTM teams and a GASGAS team - but with KTM RC16 motorbikes.

However, Stefan Pierer, CEO of the Pierer Group, rules out a separate MotoGP development for GASGAS or even Husqvarna.

"MotoGP will develop in the direction of Formula 1. As a manufacturer, you will have an engine platform like in Formula 1," says the Styrian. "The teams will then differentiate themselves with a different chassis; the drive units will remain identical."

But that could happen in 2027 at the earliest, as the current regulations are fixed until the end of 2026.

However, Pierer does not rule out "that we will enter MotoGP with MV Agusta as our own brand".

Husqvarna: No MotoGP plans

But a MotoGP commitment would be a huge investment for the luxury brand MV Agusta, which currently only sells 6,000 motorbikes a year. Pierer currently owns 25.1 per cent of MV Agusta Motor via KTM AG and will acquire a majority stake in this premium brand in the spring of 2026.

The Pierer Group currently spends 70 million euros on the three GP classes, 30 million of which is contributed by sponsors and Dorna.

Given MV Agusta's current sales figures, is a MotoGP entry economically justifiable? In order to be allowed to call the bikes MV Agista, the company would have to develop its own engines.

Pierer: "You have to start at some point. MV Agusta has already won many world championship titles, regardless of the fact that they are now active in the luxury sector, I do not rule out a MotoGP involvement with MV Agusta after 2026."

One thing is certain: The Pierer Group will never enter the MotoGP World Championship with the Husqvarna brand. This is not part of the brand concept in Mattighofen. In addition, the Husky Moto2 team with Liqui Moly Intact (riders: Darryn Binder, Lukas Tulovic), which will make its debut in 2023, has so far proved to be a huge disappointment for the success-oriented ready-to-race Austrians.

"Our goal in MotoGP is more podiums," said Pit Beirer, "At the moment, the third MotoGP team is not the biggest issue for us. "We are not going to pursue brand politics now, that is not my job either. My job is to get the KTM on the podium and make sure that the GASGAS team finishes close behind."

MotoGP race result, Buriram (29/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 26 rdn in 39:40.045 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.253 sec

3rd Binder*, KTM, + 0.114

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 2.005

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 4.550

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 5.362

7th Marini, Ducati, + 6.778

8th Aleix Espargaró**, Aprilia, + 7.303

9th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 7.569

10th Zarco, Ducati, + 9.377

11th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.168

12th Mir, Honda, + 11.990

13th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.323

14th Nakagami, Honda, +14.537

15th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.093

16th Miller, KTM, + 17.640

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.307

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 21.435

- Viñales, Aprilia, 3 laps down

- Alex Márquez, Ducati, 14 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 20 laps down



*= 1 place back ("track limits" on the last lap)

**= 3-second penalty (2nd tyre pressure offence of the season)

Result MotoGP Sprint, Buriram (28/10):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:41.593 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.933 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 1.841

4th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 3.503

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 3.581

6th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.029

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.121

8. Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 6.727

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 7.323

10th Miller, KTM, + 9.240

11th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 9.339

12th Mir, Honda, +10.356

13th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.312

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 15.390

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 15.535

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 15.644

17th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 17.753

18th Viñales, Aprilia, + 22.675

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 37.854

OUT: Di Giannantonio (clutch), Augusto Fernández (crash)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 33 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 389 points. 2. Martin 376. 3. Bezzecchi 310. 4. Binder 249. 5. Aleix Espargaró 198. 6. Zarco 194. 7. Viñales 170. 8. Marini 164. 9. Quartararo 145. 10. Miller 144. 11. Alex Márquez 117. 12. Di Giannantonio 93. 13. Morbidelli 84. 14. Marc Márquez 81. 15. Oliveira 76. 16. Augusto Fernández 67. 17. Rins 54. 18. Nakagami 52. 19. Bastianini 45. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 12. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 589 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 321. 3. Aprilia 287. 4. Honda 166. 5. Yamaha 165.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 570 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 474. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 444. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 393. 5. Aprilia Racing 368. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 229. 7. Gresini Racing 210. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 105. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 88.