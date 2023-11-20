Stefan Bradl: Three-day test in Jerez this week

Stefan Bradl will spend three days this week in Jerez sorting out the Honda material for 2024, which the newcomers Marini and Zarco as well as the regular riders Mir and Nakagami will test on 28th November in Valencia.

Stefan Bradl did not come to the Qatar GP because he has to test new parts for the Honda RC213V again this week in Jerez and select the set-up and the best parts for the 2024 prototypes for next year's regular riders (Joan Mir and Luca Marini at Repsol, Johann Zarco and Taka Nakagami at LCR).

Stefan Bradl was in Phillip Island/Australia for HRC, where Alex Rins packed up after Friday's practice session to then undergo a third operation on his shattered right tibia and fibula in Spain. But he had to fly home on Saturday to test in Jerez. He then travelled to Sepang for ServusTV, but there, as in Doha, was Spanish Superbike rider Iker Lecuona on the LCR Honda, whose SBK season is now over.

"Over the last six years, I've often stepped in as a replacement rider at very short notice, for example in Saxony 2028 on Friday lunchtime for Morbidelli at Marc VDS and this year after Friday practice in Motegi for Alex Rins. But at the moment, Honda is prioritising the development of the 2024 machine. And if I had been on the LCR bike in Malaysia, for example, I would have had to win on a completely different chassis than the one I'm testing in Jerez now. And that doesn't help us all."

That's because in 2023, the Bavarian rider competed at LCR with the Kalex chassis that Nakagami has also been riding there for some time, while Rins has returned to the Japanese chassis that is also entrusted to Lecuona - also for Sepang, Doha and Valencia.

Rins has only tested the Kalex chassis in practice in Mandalika/Indonesia.

The presence of Stefan Bradl, who will complete his seventh test rider season with HRC in 2024, is currently not planned for the Valencia GP and test.

"We are testing this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Jerez," reported Stefan Bradl. "That's when we prepare everything for Valencia, after that there's nothing more for me to test. It's important for HRC that the new riders like Zarco can then test the latest material."

Bradl is known to have tested new aerodynamics for Honda in Jerez after the Australian GP, which was visible to the naked eye during the Superbike test there.

Presumably there are also new chassis versions from Japan, because Marc Márquez did not rate the new frame, which Brad used as a wildcard rider at the Misano GP, as progress at the Monday test. "The lap times were no better with it," he said.

So the year-long search for more grip on the rear wheel continues. Marc Márquez also explained on Saturday in Doha after a dismal 11th place in the sprint: "I told Honda that you can't fight at the front in any championship without sufficient engine power. That's why I lost a position on every straight."

"The new aerodynamics are already making a difference. The effect of the aero packages and the advantages of the downforce have perhaps been somewhat underestimated in the past," said Stefan Bradl.

But Márquez pointed out at the Lusail Circuit: "With larger wings, you also need more engine power. That's why we're lacking top speed now."

The attempt to bring more engine power to the tracks went badly wrong in the winter of 2021/2022 after a number of engine failures. Since then, conservative engine specifications have apparently been used again.

As always, Honda has chosen Jerez, Misano and Motegi as the official MotoGP circuits this year, but these are three relatively slow tracks. That is why the competition (Aprilia, Ducati, Yamaha) sometimes goes to Mugello or Aragón, while KTM sometimes switches to the Pannoniaring.

Honda only reacts after four unsuccessful years. For 2024, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be added to the test programme instead of Motegi. "Because we'll find faster corners and a longer straight there," Bradl points out.