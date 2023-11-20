Augusto Fernández (GASGAS/15th): A disaster at the start

GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández experienced a completely botched start to the MotoGP main race in Doha and had to digest a nasty scare later in the race.

Augusto Fernández crossed the finish line in the MotoGP main race in Doha in 15th place, just ahead of Yamaha factory rider Franco Morbidelli, and scored another world championship point. However, the Spaniard once again had to fight extremely hard to do so.

The 2022 Moto2 World Champion only came back from the first lap in 19th place and then had to fight for a long time against his experienced compatriot and team-mate Pol Espargaró. He found a way past Morbidelli on the final lap. "It was a disaster," said the rookie. "I had a hugely spinning rear tyre at the start, which lasted until before turn 1 - I was then last."

"But I knew that I had good pace and that I could make up positions. I did just that. Unfortunately, I then had a bad moment before turn 1 due to the slipstream - I went quite wide in the braking zone. Then I had to catch up again. At least we scored a point."

Looking back, Fernández knows: "The speed was there. As soon as I had a clear track, I was in the 1:53s. I think that's a good pace - even if I look at the data of the people in front of me. Brad is my reference and it shows that it's a good pace. The speed is there - we just have to put all the pieces together on Sunday. There are no excuses."

"I'm looking forward to Valencia now," admits Fernandez. "It's a track where I was able to do a few laps on the MotoGP bike last year and which I also know well - that will certainly help. We want to end the season with a good result."

"The pace is back, as is the good feeling in the race. Qualifying was also good - we found a way to do both things. I just can't make any mistakes. Everything is coming together a little better now. We have to show everything and perform on Sunday. I hope we can get a good result in Valencia and don't have to wait until next year."

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, +19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.