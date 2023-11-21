Valencia: The schedule for the 2023 season finale

The majority of the world championship titles have already been decided before the finale in Valencia. The most important decision in the battle for the MotoGP crown has yet to be made, but could be made on Saturday in favour of Pecco Bagnaia.

The "Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana" at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Cheste marks the end of a long and intense 2023 season. The circuit, which opened in 1999, is 4.005 km long, is ridden anti-clockwise and has nine left-hand and five right-hand corners.

While the title winners in the smaller classes have already been decided with Jaume Masià (Moto3) and Pedro Acosta (Moto2), the MotoGP World Champion will not be crowned until the finale in Valencia, as was the case last year. However, it is no longer quite as exciting as hoped after the Qatar GP: Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia is the clear favourite with a 21-point lead.

If the Ducati factory rider gains another four points on his Pramac brand colleague Jorge Martin in the last sprint of the season, the decision would even be made on Saturday in favour of the defending champion. This would happen, for example, if Bagnaia triumphs in the Tissot Sprint and Martin fails to finish higher than third.

Other combinations that would crown Bagnaia as the 2023 World Champion in the Tissot Sprint:

Bagnaia finishes second, Martin no better than fifth.

Bagnaia in third place, Martin no better than seventh.

Bagnaia finishes fourth, Martin eighth at best.

Bagnaia finishes fifth, Martin no better than ninth.

Bagnaia is also satisfied with 6th place if Martin remains without points.

Even before the final showdown, one thing is certain: Prima Pramac Racing is at least the first independent team in the MotoGP era to triumph in the team standings.

Speaking of the Team World Championship: In the Moto3 class, this title is still up for grabs, but the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team goes into the final Grand Prix of the season with a 35-point lead over Leopard Racing.

Watch out: The races on Sunday will start one hour later than usual in Europe so that the premier class on two wheels does not clash with the Formula 1 start in Abu Dhabi (2.00 pm CET).

Valencia GP 2023 schedule

Friday, 24 November:

09.00 - 09.35 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 1

09.50 - 10.30 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 1

10.45 - 11.30 (45 min): MotoGP, FP1



13.15 - 13.50 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 2

14.05 - 14.45 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 2

15.00 - 16.00 (60 min): MotoGP, Practice



Saturday, 25 November:

08.40 - 09.10 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

09.25 - 09.55 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

10.10 - 10.40 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

10.50 - 11.05 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

11.15 - 11.30 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



12.50 - 13.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

13.15 - 13.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

13.45 - 14.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

14.10 - 14.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

15.00 hrs: MotoGP Sprint (13 laps)



Sunday, 26 November:

10.40 - 10.50 a.m. (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

12.00 hrs: Moto3 race (20 laps)

13.15: Moto2 race (22 laps)

15.00: MotoGP race (27 laps)