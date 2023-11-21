Rossi's VR46 team: An oil well is flowing after all

When Valentino Rossi started his own MotoGP team in 2022, he was expecting $18 million a year from Aramco. But the deal fell through and Mooney stepped in. Now oil giant Pertamina from Indonesia is getting on board for three years.

Now team owner Valentino Rossi, team director Uccio Salucci and Gianluca Falcioni, CEO of the VR46 Agency, have landed a long-term multi-million euro deal with a petroleum giant after all. For the next three years (2024 to 2026), the Italian MotoGP team will be supported by the state-owned Indonesian energy company Pertamina Lubricants as its main sponsor, which generated a profit of 3.8 billion US dollars in 2022.

During the 2021 season, however, Rossi & Co. believed they had an even bigger fish to fry. At the time, they were counting on a never-ending source of cash from Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco, which last reported record profits of $161.1 billion in 2022 and paid out dividends totalling $19.5 billion alone.

When the deal with Aramco turned out to be a mirage in December 2021 and fell through, the VR46 team urgently needed a new main sponsor for the Ducati duo Luca Marini and rookie Marco Bezzecchi. As the Saudi prince had previously held out the prospect of Aramco paying 18 million euros per year, two new current 2022 Desmosedici factory bikes had even been ordered for Marini in Borgo Panigale.

A replacement, Mooney, was found within three weeks, but was only able to pay a fraction of the budget Aramco had hoped for. Mooney is a provider of proximity banking & payments and claims to be the largest in Italy. The company, which was founded in 2020 and offers a range of payment services (for telephone and utility bills, prepaid cards, bank transfers, etc.), is backed by SisalPay and Banca 5 from the Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo.

At least VR46 found a modest co-sponsor from the petroleum industry, Bardahl, for two years. However, it was already clear last summer that Mooney would withdraw as the main sponsor after two years. It was temporarily assumed that co-sponsor Ebay would become more involved. However, an agreement has now been reached with Pertamina Lubricants.

This deal is important with regard to the years 2025 and 2026, as the VR46-Ducati contract expires after 2024. It was rumoured in Doha that Yamaha ambassador Rossi had already reached an agreement with Yamaha for two years. The team will then compete with M1 bikes.

After all, "The Doctor" has won four of his nine world championship titles (2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009) with Yamaha. In all likelihood, he will therefore be running the only Yamaha MotoGP customer team in 2025.

And in the Pertamina VR46 team, at least one of the two riders will probably have a current works bike again in 2025 - like Luca Marini at Ducati in 2022.

The ominous prince

An ominous prince from Saudi Arabia had been holding out the VR46 squad for months in 2021. He promised the new VR46 Rossi Ducati MotoGP team 18 million dollars per season back in the summer. But the deal remained a mirage.

As early as 4 September 2021, SPEEDWEEK.com reported under the title "VR46 Rossi Ducati: Will the Aramco million deal fall through?" about the suspicion that the Aramco Oil sponsorship announced for months could remain a fairy tale from 1001 nights for Rossi's VR46 Ducati team. The statements from the Saudis seemed extremely contradictory and strange in this context.

Nevertheless, the Sky VR46 riders were already promoting the government of Saudi Arabia and the "Saudi Vision 2030" project in all GP classes during the 2021 season. This was a strategic, forward-looking and highly technological programme aimed at reducing the Saudis' dependence on oil.

This goal is to be achieved through the diversification of the economy and increased development of sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. The "KSA New Cities" and "Maic Technologies" brands, whose logos were emblazoned on the VR46 bikes of Marini, Bezzecchi and Vietti in 2021, are associated with this.

However, Rossi's team fell foul of the Saudi Arabian prince with the impressive name Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and his holding company Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media Partner. For months, he had announced Aramco's support for VR46's MotoGP project.

The prince announced a press conference for the end of July 2021, which was supposed to provide clarity about the Saudis' ambitious MotoGP plans within a few days. At the time, Tanal Entertainment assured that Aramco's involvement with VR46 had been agreed. However, Aramco soon claimed the opposite. There was no strategic agreement, the oil giant claimed in the early summer of 2021.

Then, on 19 August 2021, the multi-faced prince invited a handful of selected Italian media representatives to an online Zoom meeting. On the following Wednesday, the Saudi Arabian government's MotoGP plans were to be announced in full at an official press conference. But this date passed without result.

In spring 2021, Tanal announced for the first time that the giant Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco, which makes a pompous appearance in Formula 1, would be the main sponsor of Rossi's new VR46 Ducati team in 2022.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud never wanted to comment on the contradictory reports about the supposedly lucrative Aramco deal. On 19 August, he assured about the partnership with VR46: "The contract has already been signed and we will make the entire sum available in the coming week."

There was talk of around 18 million US dollars per year being channelled into the MotoGP World Championship alone. However, this is only part of an even more comprehensive project and a total investment of around one billion dollars, Tanal was told. Among other things, a motorsport theme park with VR46 is planned in Saudi Arabia, and factories for the production of cars and motorbikes are to be built by 2030. A team takeover in Formula 1 is also on the wish list for "Vision 2030", according to rumours.

However, in December it turned out that this was an Arabian fairy tale straight out of 1001 nights.

Nevertheless, in the provisional entry list for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes for 2022, the team name for Rossi's Moto2 squad was still "Aramco VR46" in September. This fuelled suspicions that the nine-time world champion could really count on the eagerly awaited Aramco millions for his MotoGP project. But in November, there was no trace of Aramco in the new official list of participants...

The Rossi squad therefore had to tighten its belt for 2022, as the pay-TV broadcaster Sky (on board since 2014) also withdrew as a sponsor - as it had done two years previously from professional cycling.

The VR46 team has now closed down or outsourced its own teams in Moto3 and Moto2. However, some of the infrastructure has been retained and now operates the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Moto2 team. After 2022, the two Moto2 positions, including GP winner Vietti, were handed over to the Fantic Racing Team.

Rossi's team needs around 12 to 15 million euros a year for the MotoGP World Championship. Dorna contributes around 6 million for two riders for each private MotoGP team.

"Do you know how many princes we have?"

The Saudi top manager Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Aramco Overseas, came to the Dutch TT in Assen in 2021 at the invitation of Pramac. The clever Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti probably had an ulterior motive, as he would also have liked to tap into the Saudi source of money.

Al-Marri signed the multi-million sponsorship mega-deal with Liberty Media on behalf of Aramco, which has guaranteed the intrusive Formula 1 perimeter advertising since 2020. When asked in June 2021 whether the statements of Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud could not be relied upon, Al-Marri replied with a counter-question: "Do you know how many princes we have in Saudi Arabia?"

In the summer, it emerged that Tanal was allegedly juggling millions, but did not have a company website. At this point at the latest, the alarm bells should have been ringing at VR46. The Italians had been taken in by a swindler.

From January, the team from Tavullia will be known as the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. PT Pertamina Lubricants will support the team for three seasons. The Indonesian oil company will promote the motorbike lubricant brand Pertamina Enduro.

A strategic decision and the beginning of new synergies between the VR46 Racing Team and the lubricant giant PT Pertamina Lubricants, which will give new impetus to two established names in motorsport and become a real reference in terms of performance and technology.

Alessio Salucci, Team Director VR46 Racing: "The arrival of Pertamina Lubricants, which will be the title partner of the VR46 Racing Team for the next three seasons, marks an important milestone in the history of our team. We want to take another step forward together in achieving our goals."