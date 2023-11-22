Lusail floodlight spectacle with 3679 LED light sources

The lighting system in Lusail was renewed in 2021: 3679 LED light sources now illuminate the GP track. The diesel generators are supplied by Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti.

Since 2008, the Qatar GP has been held on the 5.380 km long Losail International Circuit under floodlights, with an illuminated area equivalent to 70 FIFA football pitches, 35 cricket pitches or 1,300 basketball courts.

In 2007/2008, engineers from the American company "Musco Lighting" turned night into day and realised the largest lighting project in the history of sport in just 175 days. Prior to 2004, the track had been built by 1000 workers within a year at a cost of 58 million US dollars.

The Musco technicians spent 10 million euros in six months. Around 3 million kilograms of concrete were needed to light the circuit and 500 kilometres of cable were laid. The excavation for the masts and the drilling through a total of around 12,600 metres of solid rock for the lighting masts corresponded to 42 times the height of the Eiffel Tower. A total of 1,300 hours of labour were invested.

However, the eco-balance of the floodlight spectacle was devastating: the electrical system was originally powered by 44 diesel generators, each with an output of 13 megawatts, which were installed around the track. The 3600 light sources (with 250, 1500 and 2000 watt light metal lamps) on 1000 light poles generated 450 million lumens of luminous flux (1200 to 1600 lux); this could have illuminated 3000 private houses or a boulevard from Doha to Moscow.

Patents such as Mirtran and Green were used to improve energy efficiency by 50 per cent compared to conventional systems. However, the Losail Circuit was usually still fully illuminated twelve hours after the end of the race the next morning, as each section of the circuit had a generator that had to be started and stopped individually - and each generator consumed 1000 litres of diesel per hour.

During Covid, improvements were made and the entire lighting system was renewed from December 2020 to March 2021. Less than 180 days passed from design to installation. 528 new masts with 3679 LED light sources at a height of 6 to 36 metres now illuminate the route.

While the old metal halide lamps consumed huge amounts of electricity, the new masts are fitted with LEDs in the various brightness levels required: TLC-LED-1500 (1430W), TLC-LED-1200 (1170W), TLC-LED-550 (540W), Mirtrans LED (990W). This makes the Losail International Circuit the first circuit of its kind in the world to use the latest LED technology for its lighting.

The new system guarantees more uniform lighting, which benefits the drivers and the TV broadcast. The flicker-free technology is designed to counteract flickering even in super slow motion. A higher colour rendering index makes the light appear more natural. The lighting can now also be used for show effects.

Two major advantages: Light scattering is reduced and maintenance is much more cost-effective.

What's more, the ultra-modern lighting system is now centrally controlled. Attentive observers already noticed this at the 2022 Qatar GP: Immediately after the end of testing, the lighting was reduced. At 8 p.m. local time, only the normal street lighting was still in operation.

The existing electrical system was retained. There are now 50 diesel generators from Pramac in operation, generating an output of 11 megawatts. The electrical load (5 megawatts) is no higher, although the light intensity and quality have improved. Lusail International Circuit officials emphasise that the generators' consumption and CO2 emissions have been "significantly" reduced.