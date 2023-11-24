Davide Brivio: "I feel comfortable at Alpine"

Davide Brivio is being talked about as the successor to Repsol Honda team headmaster Alberto Puig. At the Formula 1 GP in Abu Dhabi, he denied all rumours of a switch to Honda.

While the MotoGP paddock is guessing whether Davide Brivio will be seen in the Repsol Honda pits as the new team headmaster with riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini on Tuesday at the first MotoGP winter test day in Valencia, SPEEDWEEK.com reporter Mathias Brunner spoke to Davide Brivio at the Formula 1 World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Italian has worked with Japanese riders at Yamaha and Suzuki for long enough and is therefore careful not to confirm the expected return to MotoGP with a single syllable.

However, any team manager with half a brain in the motorbike premier class knows that the 59-year-old is making every effort to regain a powerful position in two-wheel racing after his unsuccessful time in Formula 1.

As Suzuki-Ecstar team headmaster, Brivio surprisingly won the MotoGP World Championship with Joan Mir in the 2020 coronavirus season, which was shortened to 14 races; team-mate Alex Rins finished third in the World Championship standings.

Suzuki then forgot to extend his contract, which is why Brivio left for Formula 1 in the first days of January - and switched to Alpine, the Renault successor team. However, he was soon sidelined there and given a job in the junior programme. However, as "Director of Racing Expansion Projects", Brivio was able to achieve virtually nothing as an Italian at the French Alpine F1 team with the two Frenchmen Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon.

And since Suzuki withdrew from the MotoGP World Championship at the end of 2022, he recently looked around at other manufacturers, even at serial winner Ducati.

"I'm staying with Alpine. It's not right that my contract expires at the end of 2023. I can't talk about the exact duration of the contract, but it extends into next year," Brivio assured SPEEDWEEK.com today.

"I currently have no plans to take another job and I feel comfortable at Alpine. Besides, there is no job for me elsewhere, nobody has offered me anything. So I'll keep doing what I'm doing at the moment," he emphasised.

But an attractive job could be waiting for Brivio at Repsol-Honda; he knows the two riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini (the brother of Valentino Rossi, whom he once managed) very well. Brivio: "Would I consider a job offer? That's difficult to answer, because I would have to know who is asking and what a possible offer is about."

"I know how there is speculation at the moment, but I have a job at Alpine for next year. I'm happy here and I'm not thinking about another job," reiterated the Italian manager, who is highly respected in MotoGP.

And we know what contracts are worth in motorsport. In MotoGP, riders such as Zarco, Viñales, Marc Márquez, Rins, Dovizioso, Marini and others have terminated their contracts prematurely in the last four years.

And Suzuki cancelled its five-year contract with Dorna in April 2022, although it had only been extended until the end of 2026 in November 2021.