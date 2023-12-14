Justin Marks (Trackhouse): "Happy with Miguel & Raúl"

The new Trackhouse-Aprilia team owner Justin Marks is happy with his 2024 rider duo Oliveira and Fernández. "But one day we want to attract the best riders in the sport," he says.

The new Trackhouse Aprilia MotoGP Racing Team has signed a contract with Dorna Sports S.L. for the next three years and has immediately taken over the two MotoGP slots of the RNF-Aprilia satellite team with riders Miguel Oliveira and Raúl Fernández, who are under contract with Aprilia Racing for 2024 and should receive 2024 factory bikes if possible.

If the capacities and delivery times for the Aprilia RS-GP24 are not sufficient before the Sepang test at the beginning of February, the Trackhouse team could still complete the winter tests with the RS-GP23 machines or, for example, only use one RS-GP24 per rider in Sepang. The exact specification then only has to be homologated on the Thursday before the first Qatar training session, i.e. on 7 March 2024.

Trackhouse will line up with a promising rider pairing, as Miguel Oliveira was twice runner-up in the world championship (Moto3/2015, Moto2/2018) and Raúl Fernández was runner-up in Moto2 as a rookie in 2021 with the Red Bull Ajo-KTM team, with eight wins this season as a rookie - a record.

But what is Trackhouse team owner Justin Marks' ideal MotoGP rider for the future?

"Right now we are very excited to have Miguel and Raúl on the team. These guys represent both ends of the spectrum. With Miguel we have a kind of veteran who has ridden many different bikes, who is very calculated and has an immense amount of experience. We also have Raúl, who is young and eager to prove to the world what he is capable of. We are really happy with this constellation."

"When I look at our long-term plan, all of these great top riders want to ride in a works team. But if we can build a strong independent team, we can attract some of the biggest stars in the sport. They may be able to win in a factory team, but maybe they can do it in a trackhouse team. I would love to convince the best riders in the sport to join us. But that will take some time, we have to establish ourselves first. For now, we have contracts with Raúl and Miguel."

By the way: Pramac Racing has been involved in MotoGP with Ducati motorbikes since 2005. The first victory was celebrated at the 2021 Spielberg GP with Jorge Martin; Rossi's Mooney VR46 team, on the other hand, won in its second year - 2023 with Marco Bezzecchi in Las Termas de Río Hondo. Tech3 joined the premier class in 2022 - and won for the first time in 2020 with Oliveira (KTM) in Spielberg and Portimão.

"I'm delighted that we're competing in close collaboration with Aprilia, as they will provide us with the equipment we need," said Justin Marks.

Recently, there have been rumours that former Moto2 team owner Sito Pons will take on a role at Trackhouse after he was introduced as the new "Chief Revenue Officer" at RNF-Aprilia a few months ago. However, the two-time 250cc World Champion is not earmarked for any role at Trackhouse.

Have there been talks with former Suzuki-Ecstar team headmaster Davide Brivio, who this week terminated his Alpine contract in Formula 1 after three years and is looking for a job in the MotoGP World Championship?

Justin Marks: "Of course we have spoken to him. But we have team manager Wilco Zeelenberg, we trust him, he is an important key person for us. Wilco has this group of people who have worked for him. We want to keep this group together as much as possible so that we can get off to a good start to the season. Our team has a lot of experience, so we can get started quickly."

Razlan Razali's MotoGP team has lost its main sponsor three years in a row, first Petronas, then WithU and most recently CryptoDATA.

The team, Dorna and Aprilia Racing now want stability. "I assume that we can provide this stability," explained Justin Marks in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

