Up to 366.1 km/h: The ten highest top speeds

Since the 2023 Mugello GP, Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder has held the record for the highest MotoGP top speed. A look at the rapid development of top speeds in the premier class on two wheels.

On 10 June 2023, Brad Binder reached an incredible 366.1 km/h in the sprint race on the 1.141 km long start-finish straight at Mugello, taking the top speed record to Red Bull KTM for the second time.

"My bike is a rocket, the team did an incredible job," grinned the South African. "I was able to overtake the other riders at the end of the straights every time. It's so good to have a few extra kilometres per hour in your pocket. It's exciting and makes overtaking a little easier."

From previous years, we were used to the fact that, in addition to the "Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello", the Lusail International Circuit near Doha was also regularly good for an absolute top speed record. In November, however, the 360 km/h mark did not fall at the penultimate Grand Prix of the season, which also had to do with the fact that the measuring point for the top speed on the start-finish straight had been moved by around 30 metres compared to previous years. The peak value from the 2023 Qatar GP was 356.4 km/h (measured by Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi and Johann Zarco; each on Ducati).

Contrary to the hopes of the local organisers, the Indian premiere on the fast and fluid Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida near Delhi also failed to produce a top speed record for the premier class - despite the 1006-metre-long back straight. However, Aprilia works rider Aleix Espargaró was still clocked at 356.4 km/h on his RS-GP in the Tissot Sprint.

The top speed development in the MotoGP class

A look at the history books shows: In 2002, the first year of the MotoGP era, Tohru Ukawa (Honda) held the speed record with his 324.5 km/h. In 2003, Loris Capirossi (Ducati) managed 332.4 km/h, followed by Alex Barros (Honda) in 2004 with 343.0 km/h - both at Mugello.

The next improvement did not come until 2006 in Shanghai: Makoto Tamada reached 343.7 km/h in qualifying on the 990 cc Honda before the engine capacity was reduced to 800 cc in 2007.

Dani Pedrosa nevertheless recorded 349.3 km/h in Mugello in 2009. The then Honda rider thus held the top speed record in the premier class of the motorbike world championship for quite some time. It was not until 2014 that Andrea Iannone (Ducati) replaced him at the top of this list with 349.6 km/h on the same track. Incidentally, it was the first record from the 1000 cc era, which began in 2012.

In 2015, however, it was long-time Honda star Marc Márquez who broke the 350 km/h mark for the first time in Doha. However, his speed record only lasted until the Mugello GP of the same year: from then on, Iannone gradually pushed the record up to 354.9 km/h again.

Andrea Dovizioso then continued the series for Ducati at the 2018 Italian GP (356.5 km/h) and 2019 (356.7 km/h).

In 2021, Johann Zarco set another milestone: on the Pramac Ducati, he passed the speed measurement in Doha at 362.4 km/h. In the same year, Red Bull KTM works rider Brad Binder equalled this mark in Mugello.

Jorge Martin, another Pramac Ducati ace, then took the record: the Spaniard reached a whopping 363.6 km/h in the slipstream on the 1.141 km long start-finish straight at Mugello on the second lap of the 2022 Italian GP.

"That's very risky. When you come into the first corner, it's crazy how the wind moves the bike. Nevertheless, it's a great feeling to ride so fast," said Martin.

Brad Binder then topped the top speed list again in Mugello in 2023 with 366.1 km/h. At 364.8 km/h, Bastianini (Ducati) was also faster than Martin's record from the previous year. Remarkable: A total of twelve riders broke the 360 km/h barrier during the 2023 Italian GP!

If Jack Miller has his way, there is no end in sight to this development. "Every year, the technology in MotoGP gets better, there will be further improvements. The sound barrier at 300 km/h used to be a big thing. Then came 360 km/h - and the difference between 360 and 370 km/h is not massive."

The ten highest top speeds in MotoGP:

1st Brad Binder (KTM): 366.1 km/h - sprint, Mugello 2023

2. Enea Bastianini (Ducati): 364.8 km/h - sprint, Mugello 2023

3. Jorge Martin (Ducati): 363.6 km/h - Race, Mugello 2022

4. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia): 363.6 km/h - sprint, Mugello 2023

5. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati): 363.6 km/h - Race, Mugello 2023

6th Johann Zarco (Ducati): 362.4 km/h - FP4, Doha 2021

7th Brad Binder (KTM): 362.4 km/h - FP3, Mugello 2021

8th Jack Miller (KTM): 362.4 km/h - Sprint, Mugello 2023

9th Johann Zarco (Ducati): 362.4 km/h - Sprint, Mugello 2023

10th Michele Pirro (Ducati): 361.2 km/h - Sprint, Mugello 2023