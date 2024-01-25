Exclusive: Stefan Bradl (HRC) with Sachsenring wildcard

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 30 riders from the Superbike and Supersport World Championships will be at the first major winter test in Jerez, with Honda's MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl also busily completing laps - 73 on the first day.

Thanks to the concessions granted - Honda, like Yamaha, receives 260 test tyres for this season, is allowed to ride on all GP circuits, receives three wildcards before and after the summer break, is allowed to bring two aero updates and engine development is not frozen - test rider Bradl is more challenged than ever.



"We will be testing all year round and at many tracks," revealed the 2011 Moto2 World Champion in a one-on-one interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "So far, I've had 25 to 30 test days per year, now it will go towards 40. There will also be racing now and again, and wildcards have been applied for Jerez, Barcelona and the Sachsenring. That's the plan for the first half of the season."



It should be noted that Honda may also allow its regular riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini to test, but the number of permitted test tyres remains the same at 260. "We have to keep an eye on that and can't just ride around like crazy all the time," said Bradl. "The regulations came so late that it will take time to implement everything. It was decided in November, now it's January. In the short time available, not much has changed significantly in the way we work."



The two days this week in Jerez can hardly be described as a real test. "I have two bikes in the garage whose configurations are so different that I'm finding it difficult to build up a rhythm," said Bradl. "This is a functional test. The bike came out of the box and is brand new. I don't want to say that we are breaking in the engine, but we have to go through various processes. The areas of responsibility in MotoGP are becoming more and more distributed because there are more and more of them. The story is becoming extremely complex."



The most successful German MotoGP rider had this to say about the new aero package with a clearly pronounced side notch ("ground effect" side fairing): "The aero in general has an effect that is incredible. It filters the feeling that the rider has towards the tyre and the asphalt. This changes the feeling you get with your hands on the handlebars or on your bum. The effect is clearly noticeable, especially in the fast corners. We're talking about some surface area on the fairing, which has a massive effect at 150 km/h. Aerodynamics are important for everything these days: more top speed, better turning, fewer wheelies."



The first official MotoGP tests in 2024 are scheduled for the beginning of February in Sepang. The shakedown test from 1 to 3 February, which is reserved for test riders, rookie Pedro Acosta and - thanks to the concessions granted - also the Honda and Yamaha regular riders, will be followed by the first IRTA test with all riders from 6 to 8 February. Bradl flies from Munich to Kuala Lumpur on Monday.