Maverick Viñales (Aprilia): "Own goals"

At the Sepang test, Maverick Viñales was well behind his team-mate Aleix Espargaró. In Qatar, the feeling for the bike is more important to him than (almost) anything else.

Both on a fast lap and in the sprint simulations, Viñales was clearly overshadowed by his older team-mate. A whopping four tenths of a second difference is clearly too much, he thinks: "The team has its goals here, I have mine. We all want to get the bike here as race-ready as possible." And time is pressing: "We have to decide on a form of aerodynamics because we have to homologate the package. That is our core task."

Over the next two days, it will be important to pick your favourites from a combination of parts. "What I like about Qatar is that it will be windy. The picture will be clearer than in Sepang." And he also suggests that Aleix's and his bikes will differ in terms of aero: "That depends a lot on the individual riding style. It is possible that Miguel Oliveira and I will choose one version and Aleix another because his style is different. It's good to be able to choose here."

In general, he already feels comfortable on the RS-GP24, even if there is still some fine-tuning to do: Settings, engine braking and electronics above all, "because the new model does feel significantly different to the old one in some areas." He suspects the solution to the problem lies in the mappings. This should be relatively easy to fix.

A bigger problem and his biggest goal here in Qatar are the starts: "For me, that's the most important thing: having a good feeling at the start. It makes a huge difference whether you turn into the first corner in first or second place." For Viñales, the solution lies in the technology: "We have to find something that works. It's not up to me."