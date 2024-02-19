Happy Birthday, Marc Márquez!

At the age of 31, the eight-time world champion is entering the autumn of his career. May he stay with us for a long time to come. MotoGP would be much poorer without him.

What a difference a year makes! Marc's 31st birthday party on 17 February was a joyous celebration with a fit Marc, an exuberant brother and a Gresini Racing crew in which the "ant from Cervera" has clearly already settled in perfectly. Just over a year earlier, I had the honour of spending a week as a guest in the house shared by the Márquez brothers in Madrid and working on the biography of the older brother ("Being Marc Márquez: How I win my races"). Back then, I was dealing with a completely different athlete. Someone whose self-image had been shaken by a number of pillars. The visual disorder diplopia, a twisted upper arm that had grown together and was subsequently sawn up and screwed back together again, whose muscles did not do what Marc wanted them to do. Operations to eliminate the consequences of operations. Normal operations, super-difficult operations. Plus the eternal impatience of the racer who finally wanted to be let go again. The doubt as to whether he was still in the right place at Honda.

Over a year ago, he hinted in our book that he would switch to a private team if he actually broke with Honda. And even then he said between the lines that he would let his crew, his "family", as he repeatedly referred to them, go so as not to spoil their future career options. He didn't want them to feel chained to him. He spoke about his willingness to accept a lower salary and that it wouldn't necessarily require a manufacturer. About loyal sponsors and his desire to finally have fun on a motorbike again.

It was a thoughtful, reflective Marc, who had visibly calmed down after so much time doing nothing and who questioned many things. Although he left no doubt that he could let his inner "bastard" (his own definition) off the leash at any time if he were back on the motorbike, he admitted mistakes in the same breath. Situations in which he had been too optimistic and had ruined the race for other riders (correct: the unsightly manoeuvre with Valentino Rossi in Argentina 2018 with all its history and bitter aftertaste). Nevertheless, the unconditional will to win was palpable at every second, and that is probably normal for an eight-time world champion. He also clearly identified the moment when he emancipated himself from Valentino Rossi and decided to write his own chapter in MotoGP history.

The Italian had become everybody's darling, the Muhammad Ali of MotoGP, a larger-than-life figure, during his botched Ducati years, but also later at Yamaha, despite a thoroughly loutish history (Biaggi, Gibernau etc.). It was only when the former dominator was no longer a threat that everyone was able to enjoy a podium finish by the former champion, a good race here and there. That was understandable, but also a little sad. The question can be asked whether Rossi didn't stop too late.

Time not yet ripe

Someone has certainly asked himself this question: Marc Márquez. It was not only his recently deceased grandfather who advised him to give it a rest after the ordeal of his injuries. He spoke openly with his father Juliá about ending his career.

But just like his former antagonist Rossi, Márquez has the feeling that he still has something to do, that he is not yet ready to give up the delicious drug that is MotoGP. He wanted to stand at the top once again and taste the champagne. That was the only reason he continued and went to Ducati.

But unlike Vale, the Ducati switch was a step out of the spotlight, not into it. Rossi with the Reds, not much more casino was possible in 2011. Márquez at Gresini 2024 is the complete opposite. As ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann analysed: "He doesn't want to be the title favourite at the start in Qatar, come hell or high water." What he wants: to ride his bike and win races. To enjoy what he does.

If you can trust the pictures, he has achieved that. He is fit, cheerful and has people around him that he likes. These are the ingredients that made him the youngest MotoGP World Champion in history eleven years ago. After the last few years of catharsis, a new chapter in his career begins in 2024: Marc Márquez, the elder statesman of MotoGP. Of the current regular riders, only Aleix Espargaró, Taka Nakagami and Johann Zarco are older than him. Showing the boys a few more times, winning with a body that clearly shows his 16 years in the motorbike world championship: that's where he gets the petrol that keeps his flame burning today. May this Marc remain with us for many years to come. Because, quite honestly: after Valentino Rossi, Marc Márquez is the last superstar of MotoGP, the last athlete known beyond the paddock, the man with the greatest charisma in the world championship, someone to rub up against or, on the contrary, to admire.

The fact that he is now well again, that he is enjoying motorcycling and hopefully rediscovering his former magic, is good news for all MotoGP fans across all camps and fan groups. It would be boring without him.

With this in mind: Happy Birthday!