KTM: Maps still far from being revealed

Jack Miller presented himself freshly shaven in Qatar. His mood after day 1 of the Qatar test was just as tidy: "All in all, this was the next good day for us. What was already okay in Sepang worked even better here." Qatar is generally regarded as a track that suits the KTM - at least certainly more than the one in Sepang. And yet Jack Attack had a scary moment to digest: "Towards the end I tried a time attack and lost the front in turn 6 when I downshifted. But it wasn't too bad, I picked the bike up again and rolled into the pits. The front was a bit bent." How meaningful is 14th place, 0.856 seconds behind the fastest of the day, Bagnaia? Miller waves it off: "Oh, the times were pretty good, considering that we haven't uncovered all the cards yet today." The Australian finds another fact more decisive for the season: "It was important to understand how wind affects our aerodynamics, and today it was really windy!"

Wind is one problem in Qatar, sand is another, says Brad Binder, who finished the day in fourth place, almost three tenths behind Bagnaia: "You almost expect sand here. What you shouldn't necessarily expect: How quickly the grip comes. That's why it was quite a productive test day today. I can't complain!"

Brad tried a number of things over the course of his 51 laps today. Some of them didn't quite work out, but in the end he had put together a bike that he can live with: "Over the course of the day, we've taken another step forward. Tomorrow I'll continue working hard. I want to try out a few more parts, also in combination with others. We'll only see where we really stand in qualifying at the first race here. But that also applies to the others."

He praised the work of the Sepang test 10 days ago, the fruits of which are now being reaped. There are currently two working configurations, but they need different set-ups to realise their potential. Binder has identified his favourite. The bike will be tuned around this tomorrow. Only at the end will all performance-relevant parts be fitted to the bike for a time attack.

Last year, Binder famously fought for the podium at the Qatar GP until his front tyre gave way towards the end of the race. A circumstance that KTM has on the agenda for the Grand Prix. But so far there have been no signs of increased tyre wear with the new bike - on the contrary. And Brad Binder has noticed another point: "It seems as if the guys have given us a little more power. The engine feels the same as always - but it revs up more freely." With a top speed of 351.7 km/h, he achieved the second-highest value of the day behind Bastianini with 355.2 km/h.