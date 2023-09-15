Duel of the Giants - Title High Noon in Krumbach

by Toni Hoffmann - Automatic translation from German orm Simon Wagner and Hermann Neubauer will fight for their respective third rally national championship titles in the all-decisive direct duel at the OBM Bucklige Welt Rally this coming weekend. SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

With the OBM Bucklige Welt Rally, a weighty piece of motorsport history returns to Lower Austria. The starting point and centre of this year's sixth and last state championship round is Krumbach in the district of Wiener Neustadt-Land. According to the organisers, the rally will be held with the greatest possible consideration for the environment.



Significant for this is, among others, the start of the Finnish WRC star Teemu Suninen in the works Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. In 2022, there was a major upheaval in the World Rally Championship. For the first time, the top class was equipped with hybrid engines. In addition, 100 per cent sustainable (synthetic) fuel will be used by all factory teams in the WRC (and also in Krumbach). It is the first time that such a top car, which is normally only used in the WRC, is competing in Austria. In terms of energy technology, this event should also point the way for the future of rallying in Austria.



On the rally days Saturday, 16, and Sunday, 17 September, a total of 12 special stages will be driven around Krumbach. Eight on Saturday and four on Sunday. On Sunday at noon at the latest, the winner of the rally and the 2023 national champion will be decided.



"High-flyers", "power duo", "super racers", "exceptional drivers", "greyhounds" - the list of attributes that Simon Wagner and Hermann Neubauer are confronted with is as long as it is deserved. For three years now, the two top stars have dominated the domestic rally championship, rushing through the heats within seconds of each other and enjoying unreserved acceptance of their superiority by the competition. The practical lockstep that Wagner from Upper Austria and Neubauer from Salzburg display culminated last year at the Hartbergerland Rally in Simon Wagner winning the event by a tenth of a second(!). And thus laid the foundation for his second state championship title after 2021. Hermann Neubauer was able to reward himself with this award just as often (2016 and 2019).



The two top athletes know and appreciate each other, both know that 99.9 per cent performance is not enough to defeat the other and that in the end there can only be one despite all uniformity. Both have two victories each this year. Neubauer, who switched to Skoda this year, thus also equalling Wagner in the make of the competition vehicle, won the Lavanttal Rally in Wolfsberg and the W4 Rally in St. Leonhard am Hornerwald. Defending champion Wagner won in Rebenland and in Weiz, is five points ahead of Neubauer with 119 points before the final.



The absolute title showdown will take place at the OBM Bucklige Welt Rally in Krumbach this weekend, much to the delight of the organiser Willi Stengg and the hoped-for crowd of fans. A lot of calculations can be made in the run-up to the event, especially since the worst of the season's six results will be cancelled and, according to the regulations, not only three but up to five additional points will be awarded at the final special stage (power stage) in Krumbach.



Fact is, however, that both Simon Wagner and Hermann Neubauer would simply do themselves the biggest favour with a victory and take the wind out of the sails of any speculation about the new or old national champion! The decision will be made on Sunday, 17 September, at noon at the latest, i.e. at High Noon. Because as already said: There can only be one in the end!



Important for Teemu Suninen's explanation: The test entry of WRC driver Teemu Suninen in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid, which has been approved by the Austrian Motorsport Federation, has no influence on the decision in the Austrian National Championship. The 29-year-old Finn will be classified in the individual special stages of the rally and will appear in the time standings. However, his name will not be visible in the overall standings at the end of the rally and in the final results. (ORM)

