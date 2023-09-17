ORM finale: Premier victory for Fabian Zeiringer

Fabian Zeiringer bid farewell to this year's National Rally Championship with an impressive success, which he contested in the Waldviertel, in Weiz and this weekend at the Rallye Bucklige Welt in Krumbach, virtually as a sideshow to his international starts in the European Rally Championship in Poland, Latvia, Rome and in Zlin in the Czech Republic. However, the so-called side stage became the main stage for the 27-year-old Styrian at the weekend, when he took his first victory in the two-wheel-drive class with co-driver Angelika Letz in the Opel Corsa Rally4.

"The fact that we managed to take our first 2WD victory here at the home rally of my team from Waldherr Motorsport is of course particularly nice," said the Birkfeld native, who was rightly delighted with the victory trophy. Especially since the Bucklige Welt Rally was not only new territory for him, as it was for almost everyone. Fabian Zeiringer: "The rally here is unbelievably demanding and doesn't need to shy away from any international comparison. Fast, bumpy, winding, narrow. But that's exactly what I like. Finally, a race with sections that you don't already know by heart. This victory here is worth a lot to me."

After all, Zeiringer had a top-class competitor in the form of the 2022 2WD national champion Julian Wagner, who you don't necessarily defeat in passing. "Last year I had some tough battles with Julian in the championship, at the end of which I was always behind. This time it looks a bit better." (Zeiringer)