On the 80th birthday of cult author Herbert Völker

Dear Herbert,

On 30 September 2023 you will celebrate your 80th birthday. I think this is a good occasion to look back at your commitment as an author on the World Rally Championship front and your shared experiences.

But first of all, I would like to say that you have a wonderful ability to captivate your readers with your writing style. For that, everyone who has devoured your wonderful rally stories and enjoyed your 15 or so books loves you. All with a focus from the late 1960s to about 2010.

I still remember well your first book in 1970 entitled "The Hot Steering Wheel". This was followed, for example, by "The Year of the Blue Riders" (1973) about the legendary Alpine era, "The Tricks of the Wild Troop" (1974), "The Big Book of Rallying" (1979) up to your last work "Jochen Rindt - the First Pop Star of Formula 1" in 2009. All bestsellers. Which author can claim that?

When I took over the management of the sports section in the newly founded editorial office of the "Auto Zeitung" in Cologne in 1969, one of my first official acts was to engage the three great Austrian motorsport authors - Herbert Völker for the World Rally Championship, Helmut Zwickl and Heinz Prüller alternately for Formula 1.



And then came that Monday, when once again one of your current rally stories was on the table, I think it was the RAC in England. The newly hired copy editor called me over to explain to me that "this Austrian's report won't make it into the magazine and has to be rewritten because the wording and style don't correspond to our readers' understanding".



I then explained to the man that this was "a real people" and that it would be published as it had been delivered. "Not a word will be changed," I said at the time, "otherwise I will resign as sports director immediately.



Only when our editor-in-chief intervened and explained the importance of Herbert Völker and ordered that not a single word of the delivered article be changed, was the cow off the ice.



Editing a Völker text, we explained to the ignorant colleague at the time, is like cutting out the most exciting sequence and the resolution from a good detective story. To change a people was always considered an absolute no-go. Whoever dared to do it anyway, you punished with deep contempt and the end of the cooperation.



Like so many of my colleagues, I always admired you for your relaxed, entertaining writing style. And some even tried to copy you - but no one really succeeded. You can't copy a people, only enjoy them.



It's not for nothing that the Orac publishing house in Vienna put you in the editor-in-chief's chair of Austria's leading "Auto Revue" as early as 1967 - comparable to its counterpart "auto motor und sport" in Germany, but with a smaller circulation due to the small size of Austria.



You certainly wouldn't have done the job well for 30 years if you hadn't filled the position perfectly. "I still love Auto Revue and wish it the survival of all print magazines in our time" - that's what you said only recently on this subject.



You might also remember with a grin that we once did a very important job together. That was in August 1972, when we were both responsible for the press support of the legendary mammoth event "Olympic Rally" with start in Lübeck and finish in Munich. Almost a week of full throttle across Germany - at that time it was all still possible without a lot of screaming from the critics.



The organisers had made the best possible choice with you anyway, but they had also shown a lot of courage by hiring me. After all, I was more of a racing expert than a rally expert. But our cooperation worked out wonderfully, you were on the road as an informant and kept me up to date on everything, while I sat in the press office in Munich and processed your information as official press releases for my colleagues. I'd like to quickly remind you that you laid a big egg for me in the process.



Because Walter Röhrl, who was still a newcomer at the time, was sorted out by you as a timekeeping error after his best time, I think it was the very first special stage "Mölln". Because, according to your understanding, it could not be that a Capri RS newcomer from Bavaria just shaves the entire star ensemble of Ford, Alpine and BMW with the works drivers Mikkola, Darniche, Nicolas or Warmbold.



After I had already given a result without your deleted Röhrl best time and Röhrl appeared more and more often in the leading group, you hastily re-installed the long one and I was then allowed to straighten out the wrong result. But the worst thing was that Walter R. believed for a long time that I had deleted him from the results ...



You haven't had anything to do with the current rally sport for a long time. Nevertheless, those years remain unforgotten in which you travelled around the globe with the world's elite and delivered your gripping background stories. Today, you still enjoy watching the world's best drift specialists in the World Rally Championship on TV.



During our telephone conversation a few days ago, you told me that as a TV viewer today you are particularly fascinated by the detailed technical possibilities from the stages and from the cockpit. It occurred to me that 50 years ago you had experienced this fascination first-hand by sitting in the hot seat of one of the stars of the day as a co-driver during test drives.



Unfortunately, we have only met rarely in recent years, the last time being in August 2022 at the anniversary revival "50 Years of the Olympia Rally" in Cologne's Motorworld. From there, I remember you as a calm, content person who is at peace with himself and the world. In the meantime, you have replaced your beloved red wine with "white, dry and light" and otherwise feel like a "convinced connoisseur of Vienna's inner city life, like a normal pensioner".



May it stay that way for a long time. And if you live in Vienna only 50 metres from St. Stephen's Cathedral, you can't complain about your old-age location anyway.



Dear Herbert, I congratulate you on behalf of all your fans and wish you many more years of stable health and contentment. And thank you for the exciting years when we could all enjoy your stories from the great rallies of this world.



And one last thing - I learned a hell of a lot from you. That's something you don't forget.



Sincerely and with all good wishes



Your old companion Rainer