Björn Waldegaard: Birth of a rally star

When the 92nd Monte Carlo Rally is looking for its winner these days, my visit to the 38th edition in 1969 comes to mind. Back then, I was on site for various daily newspapers and the Dunlop press service and experienced one of the toughest and most unpredictable Monte with lots of snow and ice. Only a good ten per cent of the 270 or so cars that originally started the race ultimately finished. Exactly 29.

The surprise winners were Björn Waldegaard and his co-driver Lars Helmer in the works Porsche 911 S on 23 January 1969 in the port of Monte Carlo, two names that hardly anyone knew apart from the then Porsche Sports Director Huschke von Hanstein.

Von Hanstein had previously seen the 25-year-old farmer's son by chance at an ice race in Sweden. His precise driving style and his composure even in tricky situations prompted the Porsche baron to offer the man from the north a third works Porsche 911 S for the upcoming Monte Carlo Rally. His team-mates were the Monte-experienced Briton and last year's winner Vic Elford (GBR) and French star Gérard Larrousse.

From the very first stages in the Maritime Alps, colleagues in the press room in Monaco rubbed their eyes in amazement as Waldegaard's name appeared more and more frequently at the top of the list.



Waldegaard drove the red Porsche 911 Porsche over the snow-covered or icy mountain paths with seemingly playful ease. He also made the right tyre choice at the service points of Porsche partner Dunlop before each stage.



While almost all the favourites gradually fell victim to the particularly harsh weather conditions (including last year's Porsche winner team Elford/Stone), Waldegaard/Helmer made the sensation perfect and brought their 911 S safely to the finish line well ahead of team-mates Larrousse/Perramond. Behind the two works 911 S cars, the Alpine A 110 with the Frenchmen Vinatier/Jacob finished in third place.



A new rally star was born, and at the same time Porsche race director von Hanstein handed over his position to his successor Rico Steinemann. And he had the pleasure of celebrating further victories on all fronts with Waldegaard from 1970 onwards.



In 1970, the Swede repeated his Monte victory from the previous year and increasingly became Porsche's all-purpose weapon. He was also able to prove his qualities on the circuit.



The trio Waldegaard/Andersson/Chasseuil in the Porsche 914/6 took second place behind their team-mates Larrousse/Dr Marko/Haldi in the 1970 "Marathon de la Route" over the north and south loops of the Nürburgring after 86 hours and 360 laps. Further starts in the World Sports Car Championship and international endurance races followed in the Porsche 908.



Waldegaard, who after several years with Porsche competed for Lancia, Fiat, Ford, Mercedes and Toyota and was successful with all brands, also went down in history as the first official World Rally Champion with a Ford Escort RS 1800.



The world championship title was only officially awarded from 1979 onwards, before that there was only a constructors' world championship and a drivers' cup. He won the famous East African Safari four times alone, three times with Toyota and once with Ford.



Cult author Herbert Völker was quite right to describe the Swede as a kind of "Karajan of rallying" in his readable WRC reports back in his Porsche days.



After more than 40 years, Björn Waldegaard ended his active rally and racing career. After that, he was often a guest at classic events.



He died on 29 August 2014 at the age of 70 after a long illness.