IBPM 2023: The year of the young supersport wilds

In spring, the IBPM organisers were delighted with the high level of interest in the championship for 2023 and the very good number of registrations. The former problem child Supersport stood out in particular with 54 registrations, as MAXX Adrenalin had already been worried about the continued existence of this category. In terms of quality, you could already guess where the journey was heading.

Supersport 600

Last year's champion Nick Fischer had two well-known rivals in Tim Holtz and Till Belczykowski, but names such as Robert Conrads, Rene Liebschner and Wolfgang Imm also promised a tough battle for the title. However, the first two races went to rookie Norick Tschauder, who no-one had seriously considered until then. Kirill Müller finished second in both races and, contrary to his own expectations, suddenly became a contender. The situation was favoured by the absence of Holtz and Belczykowski and Robert Conrad's engine problems. This changed at the Nürburgring, where Holtz and Belczykowski set the tone and Norick was unable to compete due to a practice crash. Holtz took the lead after two victories.

Instead, Tschauder took a second place and a victory in the races in Most in the Czech Republic, which brought him close to the top of the standings. Holtz was unable to compete due to technical problems and so Nick Fischer was the man leading the standings at the time. He had scored points in the top five in all races, giving him a lead over the less consistent competition. However, this lead immediately evaporated in the next event in Assen, where he finished 14th and 8th, while Tschauder took another win and a second place to regain the lead in the standings.

The Schleizer Dreieck was again dominated by Tim Holtz and Till Belczykowski, who finished first and second respectively in both races. This moved both of them considerably further up the rankings. However, they did not make it to the top, as both Fischer and Tschauder also scored well. Fischer played on the track knowledge he had from last year and reduced the gap to Tschauder by seven points. Norick Tschauder came to the finale in Oschersleben as championship leader with a 24-point lead over Nick Fischer. Would that be enough?

Race 1: Tim Holtz had secured pole with a strong lap time of 1m 31.1s. Next to him was Norick Tschauder, with Fischer in 9th place. In the race, which Holtz led with aplomb from start to finish, Fischer fought his way up to 6th place, while Tschauder held his nerve and defended his second place against the attacks of Till Belczykowski. The championship was thus decided. His lead was now 33 points, which theoretically would not have been enough with 35 points to be awarded in race 2, but taking into account the scratch results, it was still one point more than Fischer could have achieved.

Nevertheless, Tschauder competed in race 2, where he took a clean third place behind Nick Fischer and ahead of Robert Conrads, thus ensuring that the championship title was not only made perfect on the calculator. The race was won by Till Belczykowski, who benefited from the retirement of his permanent rival Tim Holtz and thus secured third place overall in the Supersport class behind Nick Fischer.

"What a year," enthused organiser Michael Dangrieß. "It was clear from the outset that the Supersport would be fiercely contested. But I never dared to dream that it would be such an incredibly exciting season and that we would experience such sporting quality from so many young riders. And I'm not just talking about those at the front. The riders in the entire field were really good, many of them developed splendidly, set personal best times and delivered very impressive races. Each and every one of them can be proud of their performances and I am certainly not exaggerating when I say that our Supersport class is the most demanding 600cc competition in Germany below the IDM. We congratulate the champion and the runners-up, but really all the permanent starters on this great show."

Supersport 750

The Superbike 750 was always travelling together with the Supersport. Compared to the previous year, considerably more riders had registered here, but unfortunately the total number remained manageable. However, this does not detract from the sporting performance of the protagonists. Here too, every hundredth of a second and every point was fought for. Over the course of the season, it was a battle between the eventual overall winner Peter Kellerer, Ducati rider Matthias Knüpfer and defending champion Chris Kirschbaum. With one win, eight second places and three third places, Kellerer regularly alternated with Knüpfer at the top of the standings, but collected the most points and sealed the deal in Oschersleben with two second places. Knüpfer, who had harboured justified title hopes especially after the double victory in Rijeka, also had to concede to Chris Kirschbaum in the end. The latter had won the last four races in commanding style and, after deducting the scratch result, overtook Knüpfer in the standings.

Ladies Challenge

Numerous ladies also competed in the Supersport category in particular. Unfortunately, there was a serious accident in Rijeka before the season even started. Last year's Ladies Challenge winner, Sonja Dupont from Belgium, was ruled out for the entire season with a serious injury and was unable to repeat her success. It would have been exciting to see whether she could have continued to dominate the increasingly strong Dutchwoman Patricia Kok.

She now unchallengedly won the cross-class ladies' special classifications in all events and won the challenge for herself. Katja Witte, also a supersports rider, regularly finished in second position and was able to beat Aline Lorch from the BMW RR Cup.

"We are very proud of the performances shown in all classes and classifications and are already looking forward to the coming season. Some of this year's successful riders will be trying their hand at the IDM, that is already certain. We are keeping our fingers crossed for them and will be delighted if they are successful in the IDM. In the IBPM, we will improve a few things in the coming season while retaining what the championship is all about - tough but fair sporting competition in a very friendly and collegial environment. But before that, we'll celebrate the season behind us together at the championship party on 13 January 2024."

The top 10 in Supersport after deduction of the scratch result

1st Norick Tschauder/GER 247 points

2. Nick Fischer/GER 216 points

3. Till Belczykowski/GER 199 points

4. Robert Conrads/GER 168 points

5. Kirill Müller/GER 151 points

6. Wolfgang Imm/GER 147 points

7th Tim Holtz/GER 145 points

8. Robin Ludwig/GER 98 points

9th Martin Köhler/GER 85 points

10. Ashwin van der Fleir/NL 84 points

The top 5 of the Superbike 750 after deduction of the scratch result

1. Peter Kellerer/GER 270 points

2. Chris Kirschbaum/GER 256 points

3. Matthias Knüpfer/GER 248 points

4. Simon Knispel/GER 210 points

5. Andreas Gernat/GER 111 points

Results and championship standings can be found on the results server.