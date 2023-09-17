What awaits the World Superbike Championship at MotorLand Aragon

The third-last stop of the 2023 World Superbike Championship will take place at MotorLand Aragon. The spectacular Spanish circuit is very popular with the riders. There are chances of winning even if you don't have the fastest bike.

The MotorLand Aragón circuit is located in the north-east of Spain, just under three hours' drive west of Barcelona near Alcañiz, a small town with 16,000 inhabitants. One of the most modern race tracks in the world was built in this region with its poor infrastructure. It was designed by the architect Hermann Tilke and opened in 2009. However, Alcañiz was not a no-man's land in terms of motor sport within Spain even before that: between 1965 and 2003, races were held regularly on a street circuit.

With the MotoGP and the Superbike World Championship (since 2011), the most important motorbike world championships make a stop here. This year's date on 22-24 September is the latest so far. Most events took place in April/May, during the 2020 corona pandemic once at the end of August.

Motorbike races are held on a slightly shortened version , without hairpin bends (5.078 km). The layout is considered to be technically enormously demanding. Very fast passages lead into very tight bends, supplemented by fluid combinations of bends. There are uphill and downhill passages, blind crests and sloping bends reminiscent of Portugal's Portimão. The combination of turns seven and eight is modelled on the famous 'Corkscrew' in Laguna Seca (USA). On the almost 1.8-kilometre-long straight, the bikes' engines are put to the test. A key section is the last bend: Here, the riders have to step on the gas early to take momentum uphill onto the start-finish straight. One of the many overtaking opportunities awaits at the end.

Because of its varied layout, Aragón is also one of the most popular test tracks. Many teams of the Superbike World Championship had a test during the summer break on 29/30 August, among them the factory teams of BMW, Ducati, Honda and Kawasaki. The fastest lap was set by six-time world champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki) on the soft SCQ rear tyre in 1:49.101 min. The lap record of 1:49.375 min was set by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) in 2022, the pole record was also set by the Turk last year with 1:48.267 min. In 2022 Rea won the first race, the Superpole race and the second race Alvaro Bautista (Ducati).

The asphalt offers a lot of grip, but is also very rough. The nature of the asphalt is a challenge for tyre monopolist Pirelli. Therefore, the right compromise between the stability and resistance of the compounds and the grip they develop at high working temperatures is crucial.