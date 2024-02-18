What you need to know about SBK at Phillip Island

The final test before the 2024 Superbike World Championship season opener will take place on Monday and Tuesday at Phillip Island. Due to the current events in the Suez Canal, Dorna had to change its original plans.

With 32 meetings in the Superbike World Championship, which was founded 36 years ago, the Phillip Island Circuit is a veteran on the calendar. The first Superbike race on Phillip Island was won by local hero Peter Goddard on a Yamaha FZR750. Last year, world champion Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) claimed a one-two-three triumph, replacing Jonathan Rea and Troy Corser as the most successful riders. The Spaniard has taken a total of eight victories, including three in sprint races.

Phillip Island has lost none of its fascination over the years. The 4445 metre-long racetrack in the Australian state of Victoria with its five right-hand and seven left-hand bends is extremely popular with riders. This is also due to the relaxed atmosphere on race weekends and the fair spectators.

It is meteorological summer in Australia from January to March, but it will rarely be much warmer than 22 degrees Celsius next week. The forecast for the final days of testing on Monday and Tuesday is for a light mix of clouds and sunshine. The first official practice session of the 2024 Superbike World Championship will take place on Friday, 23 February.

The official programme for the season opener begins on Thursday with the medical examinations of the riders as well as the technical and administrative approvals. In the afternoon, the obligatory group photo of both series will be taken on the race track.

The changing strong gusts of wind that blow across the coast and the unpredictable changes in the weather can sometimes cause unpleasant surprises. The danger of collisions with seagulls that cross the path of the superbike riders should also not be underestimated. In some of the fast corners, the riders have to accelerate carefully when accelerating out to avoid wheelspin or a rising front wheel.

Due to the layout, Phillip Island is a challenge for tyre manufacturer Pirelli; mainly the left tyre sidewall is heavily stressed on the high-speed circuit. A key point is the last corner when accelerating out onto the 835 metre long straight. The drivers have to manage the race well in order to get the tyres to last the distance.