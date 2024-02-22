What can be seen live from the SBK at Phillip Island

Superbike fans from Germany will have to do without the ServusTV TV broadcast in 2024, but the Austrians will continue to offer the free stream. The meeting in Australia can also be seen live on Eurosport.

ServusTV withdrew from Germany at the end of 2023 and has only been available in Austria since then. This is a bitter setback for fans of the Superbike World Championship, as the private broadcaster reliably showed the races in the top category live on free-to-air TV. This year's season opener on Phillip Island, as well as all other Superbike meetings, will therefore only be available in Austria on linear TV - as conventional broadcasting is known.

At least the ServusTV On streaming service will remain available to German viewers. The app required for this can be easily installed on any modern television and can also be viewed via the browser on desktop computers, notebooks, tablets and smartphones. ServusTV On will broadcast all races and qualifying sessions of the Superbike World Championship and its support classes Supersport and Supersport 300 live, free of charge and in HD in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Philipp Krummholz will commentate most of the action, with Stefan Nebel at his side as an expert.

The Discovery-owned sports channel Eurosport has a contract with promoter Dorna until the end of 2025 and the races will be commentated by the long-standing duo of Lenz Leberkern and Dirk Raudies. While Eurosport 1 can be received free of charge via cable, satellite and streaming, Eurosport 2 is only available on pay TV and is included in packages from Discovery+, DAZN, Sky or Joyn. Reception via IPTV is also possible.

The good news: The season opener from Australia will be broadcast live by Eurosport 1, namely the main races of the SBK category on Saturday and Sunday as well as the Supersport World Championship races on both days.

Dorna itself will provide the most comprehensive coverage via its own website worldsbk.com with the video pass stream and English commentary. The subscription for 69.90 euros gives access to all content in 2024 and up to the first race of 2025. The video pass not only provides ad-free access to all sessions of all classes on the race weekends, but also includes the off-season, interviews and the video archive of the complete SBK races from 2006 onwards.