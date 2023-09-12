Mourning for Raimund Schön: Olching veteran is dead

Raimund Schön was one of the most influential personalities in the sport of speedway in Olching and made a decisive contribution not only to the club but also to the development of young talent.

At the end of August, Raimund Schön was at the grass track race in Berghaupten with Martin Smolinski. And one day before his death, he was there where he spent countless hours of his life: on the speedway track in Olching. As sports and tour director as well as track service master, Schön was active with the MSCO for decades and was also an honorary member of the club. On Monday, Schön went into the care of doctors because he was no longer feeling well. On the afternoon of 11 September 2023, his heart stopped beating, just a few weeks after his birthday, Raimund passed away at the age of 75.

His work in his club grew into a commitment to young track athletes and Schön was one of the driving forces in southern Germany from the very beginning. Raimund's most prominent pupil is Martin Smolinski, who benefited from his youth work and listened to his advice until the last day.

"One of the most important people at my side has passed away," said Smolinski. "For 38 years he accompanied me and knew me since my childhood. He was my mentor from a young age and also showed me how to properly sweep up the paddock. He assembled my first motorbike with a horizontal engine with me and there are so many things that connected me with him. He was always by my side, even when I was down after my accident. I always put a lot of value on his opinion, he was not only a part of my life, but part of the family."

As an engine tuner, Schön was a contact person from the very beginning for many young drivers. Schön was also behind Martin's decision to build up a second mainstay as a tuner for the time after his career.



Raimund Schön leaves behind his wife and a daughter, and we will sorely miss the dedicated Bavarian.