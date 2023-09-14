AC Landshut forced back into the 2nd Polish League

The all-important play-off phase is underway in the 1st Polish Speedway League, but behind the scenes work is already underway on the 2024 season. At the annual league meeting, a new concept and structure was presented to the clubs, which will have a huge impact on the Trans MF Landshut Devils. The 1st division will officially belong to the "Best Speedway League in the World", the Polish Ekstraliga, as a professional league from 2024.

"Basically a very good, comprehensible and future-oriented restructuring," commented ACL Vice President Kerstin Rudolph. However, according to Polish legislation, participants in the 1st League must in future have a limited liability company based in Poland, and this is where AC Landshut will face insurmountable hurdles. On 13 September, the responsible persons of the Trans MF Landshut Devils therefore announced their withdrawal from the 1st League.

"We have checked everything in the last few days and in the end also applied for an exemption - unfortunately without success. Setting up a limited liability company in Poland is not the big problem at first glance. It's more about the associated details and consequences in terms of tax-relevant aspects. On Monday we received written information from the Polish association PZM that the reasons we put forward are understandable, but that there can be no exception because it is a legal requirement. Therefore, we cannot apply for a licence for the 1st League in 2024," said Devils team manager Bernhard Muggenthaler.

Participation in the 2nd League, on the other hand, is possible according to the Polish association, as it is not part of the Ekstraliga. That is where the Lower Bavarians now want to start. "Now we have clear facts and will start planning for the 2nd League at full throttle. Important, decisive talks with sponsors and riders will take place in the next few days so that we can take the next steps," explained ACL chairman Gerald Simbeck.

"Our goal is still to be able to contest as many home races as possible in a very well-organised league in order to give our young drivers many racing opportunities and to be able to offer our fans and sponsors great motorsport. In the end, maybe not so much will change, and part of the first division team will also roll to the starting line for us in the second division," says team manager Klaus Zwerschina.