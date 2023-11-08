Polish league: challenge for Norick Blödorn

After three years, Norick Blödorn is pulling up stakes in Landshut and joining the speedway team from Rybnik for the next season. The 19-year-old explained the reasons for the move to SPEEDWEEK.com.

Norick Blödorn, who has competed for AC Landshut for the past three years, decided to move to a Polish club in 2024. In Landshut, the now 19-year-old succeeded in entering the Polish league and gaining direct promotion from the second to the first division. In Poland, this is the second-highest division below the Ekstraliga, and Landshut twice made it into the play-offs and thus stayed in the league.

Blödorn decided to leave the ACL even before it was clear that the Landshut team would have to move down to the second division due to new regulations for the first league in Poland. "After three years in Landshut, my personal development was my top priority. I want to take on a new challenge in order to take the next step," said Norick in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I had three good years in Landshut and was also able to deliver my performance, but now it's time to assert myself at a new club."

With the move away from Landshut, the German U21 champion is also leaving his comfort zone to a certain extent. "In Rybnik, I'll be in a new environment and joining a Polish club, which will open up new opportunities for me. For example, I can train there almost every day, which AC Landshut can't do with volunteers. I had offers from several clubs and then initially limited myself to a smaller group, with whom I negotiated more intensively. In the end, my gut feeling tipped the scales in favour of Rybnik, as I was already world champion there in the 80s class and have fond memories of the track."

Whether Blödorn will head to the races in Poland from Germany for the new season or set up a base in Rybnik remains to be seen - the North German is looking at several options. "We are also looking into the possibility of bringing a full-time or part-time mechanic on board in Poland, or continuing to operate from Germany."