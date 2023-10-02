Speedway GP: Conclusion 2023 - hope for a breath of fresh air

The Speedway Grand Prix has a worthy champ in Bartosz Zmarzlik, who could even miss a race and still become world champion. From a sporting point of view, a little more spectacle now and then would be desirable.

With Bartosz Zmarzlik, the strongest rider of the season triumphed, who, in addition to the World Championship title in the individual and team, also won the individual and team championships in his home country Poland. Zmarzlik has been the benchmark for years and only Artem Laguta could ensure that he only became World Champion four times and not five times in a row. That Zmarzlik was the best with five wins in nine races run is beyond doubt. The fact that this does not prove a clear points lead is only due to the faux pas with the wrong race suit in Vojens and the resulting disqualification even before the race.

A missed Grand Prix, on the other hand, was the undoing of Australian Jack Holder, who has been on the podium four times and has what it takes to win such events in the future. In the end, Holder was two points behind Martin Vaculik, who finally stayed injury-free this year and won his first World Championship medal.

The fact that Holder, who came into the series together with Daniel Bewley in 2022 after the exclusion of the Russians Artem Laguta and Emil Sayfutdinov due to political reasons, is currently enriching the World Championship in such a way shows that the Grand Prix can benefit from new faces every now and then. When awarding the wildcards for 2024, it is to be hoped that there will be the courage not only to rely on riders who have already competed in the Grand Prix for several years, but also to bring an exceptional talent like Mateusz Cierniak into the Grand Prix instead of Patryk Dudek.

The Grand Prix has become a good Saturday night entertainment for the fan after the change to promoter Discovery with an affordable streaming offer, but unfortunately some of the races lacked a bit of the spectacle and wow moments that the Swedish Grand Prix, for example, offered.

With a little tweak in the rule book, one could ensure that in the course of a season, despite the World Championship points, the individual races also gain in importance for the overall result. To do this, in the case of a tie for the places behind the first-placed driver, the last WRC race would not have to be used as a criterion, but the driver who has scored more points in the races would be awarded the better position.

The German Grand Prix in Teterow was the subject of much discussion. In the end, the race could be run completely on the criticised track, but it remains in the memory as an unspectacular evening. Considering how long we had to wait for a Grand Prix in Germany after the turn of the millennium and the debacle surrounding the Schalke GP in 2008, we should still be happy if an organiser in Germany has the guts to pull off such an event.



The 2023 Grand Prix has mostly provided good entertainment on ten Saturday evenings. Holding the SGP2 events on permanent tracks was the right step.