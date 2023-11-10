Speedway World Championship with 11 races: Germany GP in Landshut

The FIM has published the Speedway Grand Prix calendar for 2024: In addition to an additional event in Poland, Landshut appears as the new organiser of the race in Germany.

The calendar for the Speedway GP, SGP2, SGP3, SGP4 and the Nations has been finalised. From a German perspective, there is a major change with the change of venue from Teterow to Landshut. In addition, four of the eleven races will take place in the main market of Poland. The grand announcements made by promoter Discovery and the FIM to expand the Grand Prix overseas have once again come to nothing.

"We are facing an exciting 2024 season. With five new faces in the Speedway GP, nine different nations are represented on the grid, which is exciting to see," commented FIM track sport boss Armando Castagna. "It's been a long time since we last saw Landshut on the GP calendar in 1997, so it's great to have the club back. And I have to congratulate Prague on its 30th FIM Czech Speedway GP - an incredible achievement."

The junior series SGP2, SGP3 and SGP4 will also be docked to the SGP events next year. The SGP2 races for the U21 riders will be held in Malilla, Riga and Thorn (Torun), with the SGP4 youngsters also taking part in Malilla. The World Championship for 250cc riders, the SGP3, will take place in Landsberg (Gorzow).

After a one-year break, the Team World Championship will be held again next year as the Speedway of Nations with 15 teams and in Manchester.

The 2024 dates at a glance:



Speedway Grand Prix:

27 April - Gorican (HR)

11 May - Warsaw (PL)

18 May - Landshut (D)

1 June - Prague (CZ)

15 June - Malilla (S)

29 June - Landsberg (PL)

17 August - Cardiff (GB)

31 August - Wroclaw (PL)

7 September - Riga (LV)

14 September - Vojens (DK)

28 September - Thorn (PL)



Speedway of Nations:

9 July - Semifinal 1 - Manchester (GB)

10 July - Semifinal 2 - Manchester (GB)

12 July - Speedway of Nations Final 2 - Manchester (GB)

13 July - Final Speedway of Nations - Manchester (GB)



SGP2 (U21):

14 June - Malilla (S)

6 September - Riga (LV)

27 September - Thorn (PL)



SGP3 (250cc):

28 June - Landsberg (PL)



SGP4 (190 cc):

15 June - Malilla (S)