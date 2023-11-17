Speedway GP 2024: The road leads via Abensberg

Following the dates for the 2024 Speedway Grand Prix, the FIM has now also published the dates for the qualifying rounds. Germany is represented in all competitions.

The road to the 2024 Speedway Grand Prix will once again lead through Abensberg this year, as the MSC traditionally organises one of the four qualifying rounds on Whit Monday. The others will take place at the end of May in Debrezin in Hungary, Lonigo in Italy and Zarnovica in Slovakia. The Challenge, in which the top four from each qualifying round will take part, will be held in Pardubitz in October as part of the big Goldhelm race. If there are no Czechs among these 16 riders, only the first three from a qualifying round will progress and there will be a wild card.

For the SGP2, the U21 World Championship, the club from Ludwigslust was awarded a qualifying round for 8 June. The other races will be held on the same day in Terenzano (Italy) and Macon (France).



MC Bergring Teterow, which missed out on the Grand Prix for the 2024 season, will host the two semi-finals for the SGP3, the 250cc World Championship on the speedway track, in its arena.

Dates of the 2024 World Championship heats:



SGP:

20 May - Qualifying round 1 - Abensberg (D)

20 May - Qualification Round 2 - Debrezin (H)

25 May - Qualification round 3 - Lonigo (I)

25 May - Qualification Round 4 - Scharnowitz (SK)

4 October - Challenge - Pardubice (CZ)



SGP2:

8 June - Qualification Round 1 - Ludwigslust (D)

8 June - Qualification Round 2 - Terenzano (I)

8 June - Qualification Round 3 - Macon (F)



SGP3:

22 June - Semifinals 1 & 2 - Teterow (D)

Grand Prix 2024 dates:



Speedway Grand Prix:

27 April - Gorican (HR)

11 May - Warsaw (PL)

18 May - Landshut (D)

1 June - Prague (CZ)

15 June - Malilla (S)

29 June - Landsberg (PL)

17 August - Cardiff (GB)

31 August - Wroclaw (PL)

7 September - Riga (LV)

14 September - Vojens (DK)

28 September - Thorn (PL)



Speedway of Nations:

9 July - Semifinal 1 - Manchester (GB)

10 July - Semifinal 2 - Manchester (GB)

12 July - Speedway of Nations Final 2 - Manchester (GB)

13 July - Final Speedway of Nations - Manchester (GB)



SGP2 (U21):

14 June - Malilla (S)

6 September - Riga (LV)

27 September - Thorn (PL)



SGP3 (250cc):

28 June - Landsberg (PL)



SGP4 (190 cc):

15 June - Malilla (S)