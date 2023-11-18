Raffaele Marciello wins qualifying race

Raffaele Marciello wins the qualifying race of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. The race had to be interrupted after a serious accident involving Adderly Fong. DTM champion Preining also involved in an accident.

Raffaele Marciello wins from pole position in the qualifying race of the FIA GT World Cup in Macau. Marciello in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 will therefore start tomorrow's main race from the best grid position.

Second place goes to Maro Engel in the Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes. Engel kept up with his works driver colleague over the entire race distance, but was unable to mount an attack. In the end, the two cars were separated by 1.172 seconds.

Macau record winner Edoardo Mortara completed the Top 3 positions in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 from Absolute Racing.

DTM champion Thomas Preining retired on the first lap of the qualifying race. The Austrian in the HubAuto Racing Porsche crashed heavily into the barrier at the entrance to St Francisco Hill. The car had severe damage to the rear. Matteo Cairoli was also stranded on the track with damage. The safety car was called onto the track to recover the two Porsches. After three laps behind the lead car, the GT spectacle in Macau was reopened.

At the restart, Daniel Juncadella attacked Edoardo Mortara in the Lisboa area to take over third position. However, the Spaniard had no chance on the outside and brushed against the tyre barrier, but was able to continue. Augusto Farfus then shaved off his left wing mirror on the Mercedes in the ROWE Racing BMW.

On lap seven, Adderly Fong in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 hit the Lisboa corner hard. Fong lost control of the Uno Racing Team Audi in the high-speed corner and crashed heavily into the barrier on the opposite side. The Audi was completely destroyed. Fong was able to leave the car unharmed, but the safety car was immediately called onto the track. Shortly afterwards, the race was interrupted to clean the track, as vehicle parts and destroyed barriers were scattered all over the track.

After the repairs, the race was restarted with three laps remaining behind the safety car. After one lap behind the Lamborghini safety car, the remaining 17 cars were sent on their way again.

Results (Top 10):

1st Raffaele Marciello - Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Maro Engel - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

3. Edoardo Mortara - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

4th Augusto Farfus - ROWE Racing - BMW M4 GT3

5. Sheldon van der Linde - WRT - BMW M4 GT3

6th Daniel Serra - Harmony Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

7th Laurens Vanthoor - TORO Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

8. Christopher Haase - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

9th Daniel Juncadella - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

10th Earl Bamber - D2 Racing Team - Porsche 911 GT3 R

The main race starts on Sunday at 5:05 a.m. - find out here how you can follow the race.