Grazie Lello - Marciello wins his farewell race in Macau

Perfect end to the relationship between Raffaele Marciello and Mercedes-AMG. Last year's ADAC GT Masters champion wins the FIA GT World Cup in the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Grazie Lello - Raffaele Marciello wins the FIA GT World Cup in Macau in his last race with Mercedes-AMG. In the Landgraf Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3, the Italian, who races under a Swiss licence, wins the race in superior style. This is Marciello's second victory in the FIA GT World Cup since 2019, the last time the FIA race was held before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Second place goes to Macau record winner Edoardo Mortara. In the Absolute Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3, he was seconds behind Marciello after 16 laps.

Augusto Farfus, who won the race in 2018, completed the podium in the ROWE Racing BMW M4 GT3.

There was freindly fire among the Porsche drivers on lap seven at Lisboa. Kevin Estre and Earl Bamber collided in the battle for tenth position. Estre had to deal with a loose diffuser after the contact.

A few seconds later, Weian Chen in the Harmony Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 hit the Lisboa, triggering a safety car period.

Drama at the restart! Maro Engel suffered a technical problem in second position and dropped to the back of the field before having to park the car in the pit lane. This gave Marciello a comfortable lead over the rest of the field, as he was unable to accelerate.

There was further drama for a podium contender on lap ten: Sheldon van der Linde had to pit for a tyre change on his WRT BMW M4 GT3 and dropped to the back of the field.

Results (Top 10):

1st Raffaele Marciello - Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf - Mercedes-AMG GT3

2nd Edoardo Mortara - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

3rd Augusto Farfus - ROWE Racing - BMW M4 GT3

4th Daniel Serra - Harmony Racing - Ferrari 296 GT3

5. Daniel Juncadella - Mercedes-AMG Team Craft-Bamboo Racing - Mercedes-AMG GT3

6th Laurens Vanthoor - TORO Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R

7th Christopher Haase - Absolute Racing - Audi R8 LMS GT3

8th Alessio Picariello - Luanzhou International Circuit - Porsche 911 GT3 R

9th Earl Bamber - D2 Racing Team - Porsche 911 GT3 R

10th Ye Hongli - R&B Racing - Porsche 911 GT3 R