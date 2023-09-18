Supermoto World Championship: Höllbacher made up the deficit

At the start of the first race, Lukas Höllbacher pulled away from pole position and took the lead, followed by Marc-Reiner Schmidt. It was also a solid start for Thomas Chareyre (TM) as he worked his way closer to Marc-Reiner Schmidt from fifth place. Höllbacher took advantage of the battle between Schmidt and Chareyre to gain an advantage over his rivals. Chareyre tried to get closer to Schmidt, but made a mistake and slipped, as he had in Superpole. Chareyre had to restart from eleventh place, but still managed to take third place thanks to a solid recovery. Höllbacher maintained an impressive race pace throughout the race and was thus able to win by a good margin over Schmidt.

In the Fast Race, Höllbacher again started perfectly from pole position and took the lead. Thanks to an unbeatable race speed he extended his position lap by lap and took the second win of this GP. Schmidt tried to stay close to his KTM rival, but only managed to do so in the first laps and settled for second place. Because in the WRC his lead over Höllbacher was still 21 points. Chareyre crossed the finish line in third place. The Frenchman struggled to keep up with the rhythm of his rivals in the first laps, but in the last laps he moved closer to Schmidt.

The last race was full of turning points. Höllbacher gave his rivals no chance and took the lead, followed by Schmidt and Chareyre. In this last race Höllbacher was not able to build up a big lead like in the previous races. But halfway through the race, Schmidt had a technical problem that forced him to slow down. The ride-height device on the fork no longer came loose, so the German had practically no suspension at the front. Chareyre gave full throttle and closed the gap that separated him from Höllbacher. On lap 9, he took the lead because Höllbacher went into the joker lane. But with two laps to go, Chareyre had to go into the joker lane and Höllbacher passed again, eventually winning the third race of the weekend.

Thanks to the victory, Lukas Höllbacher is now only three points behind championship leader Schmidt - the showdown will be at the finale in Mettet, Belgium, on 7 October.

World Championship standings:

1st SCHMIDT Marc Reiner (D, TM), 348 points

2nd HÖLLBACHER Lukas (A, KTM), 345 points

3rd CHAREYRE Thomas (F, TM), 306

4th SAMMARTIN, Elia (I/TM), 240

5. BONNAL Steve (F, TM), 230