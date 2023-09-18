Ken Roczen comments on 'baby gift'

The winner of the second SMX play-off in Chicago, Jett Lawrence (Honda), explained why he was able to give Roczen the victory in the second race without losing any countable points. It did not change anything in the result.

On the question of why eventual winner Jett Lawrence waved past his rival Ken Roczen(Suzuki) in the second heat of the second Chicago playoff, giving him the heat win, Jett commented after the race: "I added up the points during the race and realised that if I let him past it wouldn't change anything." Roczen had finished the first race in third place. "After all, the points are awarded here like in the Motocross of Nations [note: place = points], so I calculated that I would still win if I gave him this little present."

TV co-host Ricky Carmichael expressed scepticism to the point of amazement: "Such an action in the sport at the highest level is extraordinary." At first there was even speculation that a technical defect might have been the cause. It was different. Jett had simply given Ken the heat win as a gift. A 'baby present' on the occasion of the birth of his second son Rafe.

ButRoczen would still have finished second overall in Chicago with a 3-2 result. Jett had given him the win in the second race, but had not given away a countable point, because the Australian won the day's classification with a 1-2 result and thus collected the full 50 points. These 50 points result from the fact that in the second play-off there is double the number of points for the victory, i.e. 2 x 25 = 50 points for the winner and 2 x 22 = 44 points for second place.

So the 'baby gift' from Jett for Kennyhad - if at all - only symbolic value. In the end, it was important for Roczen that he was able to keep up the pace of the front-runners until the end: "We were going fast all day," Ken explained. "I made some changes to the suspension set-up for the first race, which I then didn't quite get to grips with and ended up third in the first race after a few overtaking manoeuvres. I appreciate the 'baby gift' from Jett in the second race, but it didn't make any difference to the result. It's more important that he didn't get away from me and that I was able to keep up. We went back to the set-up I had used in qualifying in the second run." Ken had set the fastest time in qualifying. "After the qualifying lap, we made a few more small changes so that I could reach my full potential in the race. I'm super happy to make it a little exciting and I'm looking forward to another round next weekend."

Playoff 450 #2 result, Chicago:

1st Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-2, 50 points.

2nd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 3-1, 44

3rd Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 2-3, 40

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 5-4, 36

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 6-5, 34

6th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 4-10, 32

7th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 8-7, 30

8th Phillip Nicoletti (USA), Yamaha, 7-9, 28

9th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 13-6, 26

10th Colt Nichols (USA), Kawasaki, 12-8, 24

SMX 450 standings after playoff #2 of 3:

1st Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 90 points.

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 88(-2)

3rd Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, 80,(-10)

4th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 74,(-16)

5th Dylan Ferrandis (F), Yamaha, 71,(-19)

6th Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha, 60, (-30)

7th Justin Barcia (USA), GASAGAS, 59,(-31)

8th Jason Anderson (USA), Kawasaki, 58, (-32)

9th Garrett Marchbanks (USA), Yamaha, 44,(-46)

10th Adam Cianciarulo (USA), Kawasaki, 42, (-48)