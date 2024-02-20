Julian Trummer: "This is the opportunity of a lifetime!"

What do racing legend John McGuinness - the third most successful rider in the history of the Tourist Trophy with 23 victories - Lee Johnston, Dan Kneen, Conor Cummins, David Johnson and Steve Mercer have in common, apart from being gifted road racers? They all rode in the successful team of Brits Alan and Andy Jackson. This year, Julian Trummer also belongs to this elite circle.

The Austrian, who replaced his compatriot Horst Saiger as the fastest mainland European at last year's Tourist Trophy on the Isle of Man, has been signed up for the North West 200 and the Tourist Trophy, where he will ride a Honda in the Supersport, Superstock and Superbike classes, as has Irishman Paul Jordan. An appearance at the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix is also planned for the end of the season.

For the 32-year-old Styrian from Lebring, who had already made up his mind as a three-year-old that once he grew up he would not only take part in the races on the notorious Snaefell Mountain Course, but also fight for podium places, it is another important step in his career plan towards top five finishes in what is probably the most dangerous road race in the world.

"I feel like everything is finally falling into place for me by signing with a team as experienced as Jackson Racing. I've worked extremely hard over the last eight years to get the chance to ride for a top team, finally someone seems to have noticed. This is the opportunity of a lifetime!" Trummer realises. "I'm happy and excited to be working with this team."

"My motivation and determination, coupled with the team's technical expertise and experience, will allow me to take the next step forward. Of course, I want to show off on the 1000cc in particular, but I can also do well on the 600cc. Having Paul as a team-mate can only be an advantage. I would like to thank Alan and Andy for this opportunity and hope that I will fulfil the team's expectations!"

Before the North West 200 in mid-May, which will be the first race of the season, there will be an extensive testing programme at Snetterton and Castle Combe to prepare for the races. "Honda works rider John McGuinness will also be taking part in this test. I hope that I can learn a lot from this legend, after all he is one of the most successful riders in the Tourist Trophy."