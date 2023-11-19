Tänak bids farewell to M-Sport with P6

The Estonian finished sixth at the Rally Japan, bringing to a close a season characterised by some outstanding performances. Two overall victories at the Rally Sweden and the Rally Chile were the definitive highlights of the season, as well as two further outstanding performances in Croatia and Central Europe with second and third places.

Gregoire Munster returned to the scene of his maiden WRC2 victory at Rally Japan and his pace was evident in the difficult conditions on Friday, putting him in a position to challenge for the RC2 win. Two RC2 best times underlined Munster's ability to cope with difficult and demanding conditions on Friday. They were particularly evident at the end of the day when Munster placed his Fiesta Rally2 fifth overall, ahead of over half the Rally1 field.

Munster's rally continued to get stronger on Saturday, but he lost the lead in RC2 and secured three more RC2 bests. His strong pace and form continued on Sunday, with a stage win early in the day, followed by two second fastest times. Munster was keen to repeat his RC2 win on M-Sport cars and went into the final round of the rally desperate to improve one position. When the split times came in, nobody was faster than Munster on stage 20. His hard work and outstanding pace came to a heartbreaking end after he oversteered onto a slippery, slow right-hand bend when he went off the road with no help from spectators. He returned to the road, ending his dream of back-to-back wins in Japan.

M-Sport travelled to Japan with the intention of achieving a top spot in the Rally 1 category in 2023 after promising podium performances on tarmac. After Mother Nature had the third fastest time on the first super special stage on Thursday evening, they had treacherous conditions in store for Friday. Adrien Fourmaux's return to Rally 1 was cancelled almost immediately after aquaplaning off the road on Friday morning. Tänak took a more cautious approach and minimised the risk to reach the finish line, but finished further back than hoped.

However, the Estonian made a big leap forward on Saturday, finishing six times in the top three to end the day in fifth place overall. Tänak took to the road on Sunday and, despite Monte Carlo-like conditions on the snow-covered roads of Japan, once again posted two top-three times.

On the Power Stage at the end of the season, Tänak competed one last time for M-Sport. He scored an impressive second place, another four championship points and once again underlined the competitive potential of the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1.

Richard Millener, Head of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, said: "At the end of the season, the team can stand tall with two overall victories and numerous stage wins over the course of the season. Of course there is a certain amount of disappointment at not being able to challenge for the overall championship win, but winning in the WRC is not easy. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the team's sponsors, partners and fans, without whom our participation here would simply not be possible. It's obviously a shame that the end of Rally Japan means goodbye to Ott and Martin, but I and the team would like to thank them for their never-give-up attitude and the achievement of two great victories in Sweden and Chile. We wish them all the best for next season."

Millener continued. "We had a really strong year at Rally2. Both Adrien and Alex, as well as Gregoire and Louis, have proven the performance of the Fiesta Rally2 on all surfaces, cementing the hard work that the Rally2 team has put into developing and improving the performance of the car over the course of the season. Their hard work is really paying off and the results really are down to all their hard work and dedication. The team now has time for a well-deserved break. A group of them are staying here in Japan for a few days to explore the fantastic Japanese culture, but it will only be a few weeks before attention turns to preparations for 2024. For now, I thank each and every one of them for all their efforts this year, and now I hope they enjoy the time we have with our friends and families."

Ott Tanak said: "We had a clean day today, no problems and brought the car home. For us it was the best season we could have had, we did our best and we're here now. When you have high expectations. It's easy to make a mistake and that's how it feels from my side and in a way from the team side as well. We have to be proud of the two wins this year, we were able to take some positives from them."

Grégoire Munster said: "I'm sorry to the team for the mistake this afternoon. They've worked really hard to deliver so many updates to the car this year and I've tried to reflect that in my performance this weekend. We really battled, it was really hard and at one point it looked like victory was possible, the feeling, the pace and the car all felt good. It's a shame it ended like this, but I'm very happy with the pace I was able to show this weekend." (M-Sport)

Final standings after 22 stages Pos. Team/Nat/Vehicle Time 1 Evans/Martin (GB), Toyota 3:32:08,8 2 Ogier/Landais (F), Toyota + 1:17,7 3 Rovanperä/Halttunen (FIN), Toyota + 1:46,5 4 Lappi/Ferm (FIN), Hyundai + 2:50,3 5 Katsuta/Johnston (J/IRL), Toyota + 3:10,3 6 Tänak/Järveoja (EE), Ford + 3:28,3 7 Mikkelsen/Eriksen (N), Škoda + 7:33,7 8 Gryazin/Aleksandrov (ANA), Škoda + 8:49,6 9 Kajetanowicz/Szczepaniak (PL), Škoda + 19:25,9 10 Arai/Tachikui (J),Peugeot + 22:22,7

Drivers' World Championship final standings after 13 races Pos. Team/Nat/Car Points 1 Kalle Rovanperä (FIN), Toyota 250 2 Elfyn Evans (GB), Toyota 216 3 Thierry Neuville (B), Hyundai 189 4 Ott Tänak (EE), Ford 174 5 Sébastien Ogier (F), Toyota 133 6 Esapekka Lappi (FIN), Hyundai 113 7 Takamoto Katsuta (J), Toyota 101 8 Dani Sordo (E), Hyundai 63 9 Teemu Suninen (FIN), Hyundai 42 10 Oliver Solberg (S), Škoda 33