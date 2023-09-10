Misano: Acosta siegt und baut WM-Führung aus
Nach menschlichen Ermessen kommen jetzt noch drei Fahrer für den Moto2-WM-Titel 2023 in Frage. 1. Acosta 186. 2. Arbolino 164 Punkte. 3. Dixon 142, das war der WM-Stand vor dem Start zum San Marino-GP auf dem Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Nach dem Start zog Acosta vor Vietti an die Spitze, Gonzalez fiel in der erste Kurven von Platz 3 auf Platz 5 zurück.
1. Runde: Acosta führt vor Vietti, Canet, Lopez, Salac, Gonzalez, Lowes, Arbolino, Pasii, Chantra, Rioberts, Bendsneyder, Ogura. 14. Dixon vor vD Goorbergh, Guerva, Ramirez. 18. Agius. 22. Tulovic, + 4,463 sec.
2. Acosta führt auf der Red Bull Ajo KTM 0,268 sec vor Vietti. Dahinter Canet, Lopez, Ginzalez, Salac und Arbilino. 22. Tulovic. +
3. Runde: Acosta 0,238 sec vor Vietti und Canet.
4. Runde: 20. Tulovic, denn Foggia, v/d Goorbergh und Agius sind gestürzt.
5. Runde: 20. Tulovic, 12 Sekunden hinter Platz 1.
6. Runde: Acosta jetzt 0,692 sec vor Vietti. Canet 0,3 sec hinter dem Italiener.
8. Runde: Acosta 0,742 sec vor Vietti. 3. Lopez. 4. Gonzalez vor Arbolino, Salac, Lowes, Chantra, Ogura, Roberts, Pasini. Canet gestürzt. 19. Tulovic dank Sturz von Canet, jetzt 19,393 sec hinter Platz 1.
10. Runde: Auf Platz 1 weiter Acosta, er hat Vietti um 0,661 sec distanziert.
12. Runde: Acosta führt vor Vietti, Lopez, Gonzalez, Arbolino, Lowes, Salac, Ogura, Chantra, Roberts und Pasini. 19. Tulovic, + 23,976 sec.
13. Runde: Vietti lässt nicht locker und passiert nur 0,553 sec hintrer Acosta.
15. Runde: Aldeguer (Platz 15) stürzte in Kurve 2. Acosta hat den Abstand auf 0,873 sec vergrössert.
16. Runde: Lowes stürzt in Kurve 1. Tulovic jetzt an 17. Stelle. Acosta jetzt 1,639 sec voran!
17. Runde: Pedro Acosta agiert weiter fehlerlos und liegt 2,172 sec vor Vietti. 3. Lopez. 4. Arbolino. 5. Gonzalez. 6. Ogura. 7. Chantra. 8. Salac. 9. Roberts. 10. Pasini. 11. Bendsneyder. 12. Garcia. 13. Dixon. 17. Tulovic, + 31,751 sec.
19. Runde: Acosta hat den Vorsprung auf 2,068 sec ausgebaut. 2. Vietti. 3. Lopez. 4. Arbolino. 5. Gonzalez. 6. Ogura, 7. Chantra.
20. Runde: Acosta 2,740 sec vor Vietti. Lopez 6,610 sec dahinter. 16. Tulovic.
21. Runde: Acosta jetzt 3,901 vor Vietti. Lopez 5,7 sec dahinter. 16. Tulovic, + 36,285 sec.
22. Runde: Acosta siegt 6,3 sec vor Vietti. 3. Lopez vor Arbolino. 5. Ogura. Tulovic stürzte. Acosta hat jetzt 34 Punkte Vorsprung auf Arbolino.
Ergebnisse Moto2-WM, Misano, 10.9.
1. Acosta, Kalex, 22 Rdn
2. Vietti, Kalex, + 6,305
3. Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 9,989
4. Arbolino, Kalex, + 11,344
5. Ogura, Kalex, + 12,442
6. Chantra, Kalex, + 13,160
7. Gonzalez, Kalex, + 13,907
8. Roberts, Kalex, + 20,350
9. Salac, Kalex, + 20,523
10. Pasini, Kalex, + 21,759
11. Garcia, Kalex
12. Dixon, Kalex
13. Bendsneyder, Kalex
14. Ramirez, Kalex
15. Baltus, Kalex
Moto2-WM-Stand nach 12 von 20 Rennen:
1. Acosta, 211 Punkte. 2. Arbolino 177. 3. Dixon 146. 4. Canet 116. 5. Lopez 116. 6. Vietti 106. 7. Salac 91. 8. Chantra 89. 9. Aldeguer 84. 10. Gonzalez 83. 11. Ogura 75. 12. Lowes 74. 13. Garcia 63. 14. Arenas 59. 15. Roberts 40. 16. Baltus 39. 17. J. Alcoba 33. 18. Bendsneyder 22. 19. D. Binder 13. 20. Foggia 13. 21. Tulovic 12. 22. Pasini 11. 23. Ramirez 4. 24. Guevera 3.
Konstrukteurs-WM:
1. Kalex, 295 Punkte. 2. Boscoscuro 155.
Team-WM:
1. Red Bull KTM Ajo, 270 Punkte. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 251. 3. Ego+ SpeedUp 200. 4. Pons Wegow Los40, 179. 5. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 164. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 149. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 124. 8. Fantic Racing 106. 9. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 83. 10. Italtrans Racing 53. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 39. 12. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 25. 13. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 22. 14. Onlyfans American Racing 4.