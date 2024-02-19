Entry list for 24 Hours of Le Mans 2024 with 23 hypercars

Le Mans organiser ACO has published the provisional entry list for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans. A total of 23 hypercars form the top of the grid. There are also 16 LMP2 and 23 LMGT3 cars.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the big highlight on the international sports car calendar every year - and the announcement of the corresponding start list is always eagerly awaited. As usual in recent years, 62 cars will once again be on the grid in 2024. This time, 23 hypercars make up the top line-up. Not for over 15 years have so many cars been battling for overall victory in the classic at the Sarthe.

There were no big surprises. The 19 hypercars from the WEC will be joined by a third works Porsche 963, a second Cadillac from Cadillac Racing (i.e. Chip Ganassi Racing) and a Cadillac from Whelen Cadillac Racing (i.e. Action Express Racing). As expected, there will be a second Lamborghini SC63 at Le Mans. Initially, a second Porsche 963 from Proton Competition has not been invited. However, this car is number one on the reserve list for cars that can move up if an invited car is withdrawn.

16 LMP2s have been confirmed by the ACO. All of them are Oreca 07s, with many well-known names from the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) represented on the team side. The number of 16 LMP2s is rather unexpected. Until now, the ACO had always said that a maximum of 15 LMP2s would be allowed. As is well known, LMP2s have no longer been permitted in the WEC races outside the 24 Hours of Le Mans since 2024.

While there will be 18 GT3 cars in the 2024 WEC, there will be 23 in the classic at Le Mans. Proton Competition will have an additional Ford Mustang, JMW Motorsport will have a Ferrari 296, Inception Racing a McLaren 720S and GR Racing a Ferrari 296 - as will Spirit of Race. The provisional entry list is available here.